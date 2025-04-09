BJP suspends former MLA for 'purifying' temple after Dalit leader's visit

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has suspended its senior Rajasthan leader and former MLA, Gyan Dev Ahuja, after he “purified” a temple in Alwar following the visit of a Dalit Congress leader.

The BJP also issued a show cause notice to him on Tuesday, demanding a reply within three days. The ruling party further added that disciplinary action will be taken against him if he failed to do so, as his act has tarnished the image of the party, according to a report in the Hindustan Times.

Congress leader Tikaram Jully had participated in the consecration ceremony of a Ram temple at Ramgarh in Alwar on Sunday.

After the event, Ahuja's video appeared on social media on Monday, where he is seen justifying his act of “purifying” the temple by sprinkling ganga jal.

The act sparked outrage across the state, with protests by Congress workers, accusing the BJP of being an anti-Dalit party.

“I have raised the untouchability issue in the assembly and will lead a campaign against it. The BJP is purifying the temple because of my Dalit identity. It is not only an attack on my faith, but will also potentially encourage crimes related to untouchability," Jully said, as quoted by Hindustan Times.

This is not the first time Ahuja has received flak for his actions. He has stoked controversies earlier for supporting cow vigilantes, and criticising Jawaharlal Nehru University students, claiming that 3,000 used condoms and 2,000 liquor bottles were found daily on its campus.

Also Read

Manuvadi thinking: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday also slammed the BJP, terming it as an anti-Dalit party.

"Another example of BJP's anti-Dalit and Manuvadi thinking! BJP has been continuously insulting Dalits and attacking the Constitution. That is why it is important not just to respect the Constitution but also to protect it," Gandhi posted on X.