Home / Politics / JMM-led alliance patronising infiltrators in Jharkhand for vote bank: BJP

JMM-led alliance patronising infiltrators in Jharkhand for vote bank: BJP

The senior BJP leader said that they have been raising the issue for a long time but the JMM-led alliance government has been denying

bjp flag,lok sabha
Bauri claimed that the decline was not natural but happened due to infiltration. (PTI Photo)
Press Trust of India Ranchi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2024 | 12:22 PM IST
The Leader of Opposition in Jharkhand Assembly Amar Bauri said the central government had informed the high court that illegal Bangladeshi immigrants are living in the state, which the JMM-led alliance government has been denying for "vote bank".

In an affidavit filed before a division bench of acting Chief Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad and Justice Arun Kumar Rai on Thursday, the Centre said Bangladeshis illegally entered Jharkhand through Sahebgunj and Pakur districts.

There is also a "sizeable decrease" in the tribal population due to "high conversion of tribals and low birth rate" among them, it said.

The senior BJP leader said that they have been raising the issue for a long time but the JMM-led alliance government has been denying the threat of infiltration.

"The JMM-led government is engaged in patronising Bangladeshi infiltrators in Jharkhand for vote bank and appeasement," he alleged while addressing reporters at state BJP headquarters here on Thursday.

"According to the Centre, the total population in Santhal Pargana in 1961 was 23,22,092, in which the Hindu population stood at 90.37 per cent, Muslim population at 9.43 per cent, tribal population at 44.67 per cent of the total population of Santhal pargana," Bauri said.

The senior BJP leader said, "In 2011, tribal population in Santhal stood at 28 per cent, Hindus at 67.95 per cent, while the Muslim population increased to 22.73 per cent. In 1961, there were four per cent Christians in Santhal pargana, which increased to 20 per cent in 2011."

Bauri claimed that the decline was not natural but happened due to infiltration.

Reacting to the Centre's affidavit, JMM central spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya said that if there was infiltration in Jharkhand, the Union Home and Defence ministries should take responsibility for this.

He alleged that the data, which was given, was intended to disturb the communal harmony of Jharkhand. "We have already said that BJP is going for communal polarisation ahead of the elections," he said.


First Published: Sep 13 2024 | 12:22 PM IST

