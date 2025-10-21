Upset JMM exits Bihar race; INDIA bloc faces 'friendly fights' ahead

The constituents of the Opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-led ‘grand alliance’ in Bihar could end up with ‘friendly fights’ against each other in at least a dozen of the state’s 243 Assembly seats.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), which leads the INDIA bloc government in neighbouring Jharkhand, has withdrawn from fielding its candidates for the Bihar Assembly polls. Its leadership, including Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, is upset with the RJD for refusing to accommodate its interests.

The JMM, after failing to agree to the RJD’s proposed seat-sharing formula, had earlier announced that it would contest six seats outside the alliance. But on Tuesday, a JMM spokesperson said his party made every possible effort to be part of the alliance but failed. The Congress, which is an ally of the JMM in the Jharkhand government, had supported the JMM’s demand to contest seats in Bihar.