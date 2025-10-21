Trump ignored MEA's denial on India's Russian oil imports, says Congress

Taking a swipe at the government, the Congress on Tuesday said the matter of India's imports of oil from Russia has been raised by US President Donald Trump thrice in the past five days, and he has "brushed aside" the MEA's attempts at denial of any conversation in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised stopping Russian oil imports.

The opposition party's assertion came after Trump said India is going to pay massive tariffs if it continues to buy oil from Russia, while reiterating that he got assurance from Prime Minister Narendra Modi that New Delhi is going to halt its oil purchases from Moscow.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "The matter of India's imports of oil from Russia has been raised by President Trump now thrice in the past five days. And no doubt he will keep increasing this tally as he prepares to meet President (Vladimir) Putin in Budapest later in the week. "President Trump says he has spoken to his good friend Mr Modi and India has promised to stop these imports. The MEA says that it is unaware of such conversations(!) but President Trump has clearly brushed aside the MEA's attempts at denial." Speaking to reporters onboard Air Force One, Trump said India will continue to pay massive tariffs if it does not cease buying oil from Russia, adding that it (India) does not want to do that.

Trump was replying to a question about India's recent remarks on oil purchases from Russia. Taking a swipe at PM Modi, the Congress on Saturday had said the PM suddenly becomes a "mauni baba" whenever Trump states that he stopped Operation Sindoor or that India will reduce its oil imports from Russia. The assertion came after Trump repeated his claims that India will not be buying oil from Russia, saying that the country has already "de-escalated" and is "pulling back". This was the second time that Trump has made such claims. India on Thursday said it is "broad-basing and diversifying" its sourcing of energy to meet market conditions, hours after Trump claimed that PM Modi had assured him that New Delhi will stop procuring Russian crude oil.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, responding to questions on Trump's remarks that PM Modi made the assurance to him on Wednesday, said he was not aware of any such phone conversation, adding India's oil purchases are guided to safeguard the interests of the Indian consumers in a "volatile" energy scenario. The Congress has alleged that PM Modi is "frightened" of Trump and appears to have outsourced key decisions to the US. The opposition party had also alleged that the foreign policy of the Modi government has "completely collapsed" and said the Centre must take opposition leaders into confidence by either calling an all-party meeting or speaking to them one-on-one.