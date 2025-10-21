Sirsa blames Punjab farm fires for Delhi smog, says AAP politicising air

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Tuesday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab of compelling farmers to burn crop residue, claiming it was done to raise pollution levels in the national capital.

Addressing a press conference, Sirsa shared videos purportedly showing stubble burning in Punjab. “The farmers in Punjab are being forced to burn stubble in the fields by the AAP government. The highest number of parali burning incidents occurred in AAP-ruled Punjab on Diwali night,” he said.

ALSO READ: Delhi wakes up to toxic skies after Diwali, 36 of 38 zones in red He alleged that AAP leaders were blaming Delhi’s pollution on Diwali celebrations while ignoring large-scale farm fires in Punjab. “While AAP leaders condemned the Delhi CM, the BJP and Sanatan Dharm followers over celebrating Diwali and bursting crackers, the real reason behind worsening air quality was stubble burning in Punjab,” Sirsa claimed.

The minister said Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) rose only slightly after Diwali, from 341 before the festival to 356 afterwards. “We admit with pride that our government allowed people to celebrate Diwali traditionally. Due to firecrackers, there was only an increase of 11 points in AQI after Diwali,” he said. Sirsa also accused the AAP of “playing religious politics.” “Will the AAP challenge the sacrifice of goats on Eid by our Muslim community? I challenge Arvind Kejriwal to not play religious politics. You fight with us, but do not make religion a part of it,” he said.