Home / Politics / Kamal Nath meets Kharge, Rahul; asked to step down as state chief

Kamal Nath meets Kharge, Rahul; asked to step down as state chief

Arriving in the national capital on Tuesday, the Congress's state chief met the party's national president Mallikarjun Kharge and MP Rahul Gandhi at the former's residence

Photo: PTI
ANI

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2023 | 07:30 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath is likely to step down as the Congress state president in the wake of the party's drubbing in the Assembly elections, sources said on Tuesday.

According to sources, the former CM, who met the Congress high command in the national capital on Tuesday, was directed to appoint a new state president.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Arriving in the national capital on Tuesday, the Congress's state chief met the party's national president Mallikarjun Kharge and MP Rahul Gandhi at the former's residence.

All India Congress Committee general secretary (Org) KC Venugopal was also present at the meeting, sources informed.

Madhya Pradesh polled for 230 assembly seats in a single phase on November 17 and the results, along with those of three other states -- Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Telangana -- were declared on Sunday, December 3.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, as the final stages of the vote count pointed to a landslide win for the incumbent BJP, the Congress state chief said, "We accept the mandate of Madhya Pradesh voters in this democratic contest. We will fulfil the role of the opposition."

The stalwart Congress leader also congratulated the BJP on their thumping victory, defying the pollsters who predicted a tight contest and a win for the grand old party.

"I congratulate the Bharatiya Janata Party and hope they will fulfil the responsibilities of the people who have given them this mandate," Nath said at the press conference.

The BJP, which had been battling close to 20 years of incumbency, won a resounding mandate bagging 163 seats while the Congress finished a distant second at 66 seats.

Madhya Pradesh has been a BJP stronghold for the last twenty years, barring a 15-month tenure of the Kamal Nath-led government after the Congress came to power in the 2018 polls.

In the last assembly elections, the Congress emerged as the largest single party with 114 seats while the BJP trailed closely with 109 seats.

The Congress eventually came to power, with Kamal Nath taking oath as the chief minister.

However, that was before a political upheaval rocked the state in 2020, after then-Congressman Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with 22 loyalist MLAs, switched over to the saffron camp.

The Congress government fell after being reduced to a minority and the BJP formed the government in the state, with Shivraj Singh Chouhan returning as chief minister.

Also Read

Trying to wash his sins: Kamal Nath slams Shivraj Chouhan's welfare schemes

Madhya Pradesh polls: Congress meet underway at Kamal Nath's residence

Posters targeting Kamal Nath surfaces in Bhopal ahead of MP polls

Played last bet of 'false' hope: Kamal Nath on BJP's 2nd list of candidates

People have decided to give Shivraj Chouhan a warm farewell: Kamal Nath

Opposition members in Lok Sabha seek time-frame for assembly polls in J-K

INDIA bloc meeting on Dec 17 to chalk out strategy for 2024 LS polls: Lalu

INDIA defers meet, PM Narendra Modi slams Oppn on 'North-South' split

Economic indicators paint concerning picture: Opposition targets govt in RS

'One flag, one PM, one constitution' not a political slogan: Shah in LS

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Kamal NathRahul GandhiState assembly pollsMadhya Pradesh Assembly Electionsmallikarjun kharge

First Published: Dec 06 2023 | 07:30 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Assembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story