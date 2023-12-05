Home / Politics / 'One flag, one PM, one constitution' not a political slogan: Shah in LS

'One flag, one PM, one constitution' not a political slogan: Shah in LS

Shah said "Narendra Modi has corrected it. The entire country wanted it." This comment was made in an apparent reference to the abrogation of provisions of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir

Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Winter session of Parliament (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2023 | 4:53 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Tuesday asserted that the concept of "one flag, one prime minister, one constitution" was not a political slogan and the BJP firmly believes in the principle and finally implemented it with regard to Jammu and Kashmir.

Responding to a remark by TMC's Saugata Roy in the Lok Sabha that "ek nishan, ek pradhan, ek samvidhan (one flag, one head, one constitution)" was a "political slogan", Shah wondered as to how can a country have two prime ministers, two constitutions and two flags.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

He said Roy's remarks were "objectionable".

While responding to a remark from the opposition benches, Shah said, "Whosoever did it was wrong. Narendra Modi has corrected it. Your approval or disagreement does not matter. The entire country wanted it." This comment was made in an apparent reference to the abrogation of provisions of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

He went on to state that "one symbol, one head, one constitution" was not an election slogan. "We had been saying since 1950 that a country should have one PM, one flag and one constitution and two will not do and we have done it."

Soon after Roy ended his speech on the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said while the TMC leader mentioned Syama Prasad Mukherjee, he should have also recalled his sacrifice.

Roy said he had taught in a college named after Mukherjee and "ek nishan, ek pradhan, ek samvidhan" was his slogan and it was a "political slogan".

Shah then rose to hit back at the TMC member.

Also Read

Does the BJP really need a new Constitution?

Manipur is sensitive matter, politics on it is shameful, says Amit Shah

Independence Day 2023: Guidelines for disposing of National Flag properly

World Cup 2023: Palestine flag flashed at Eden Gardens during PAK-BAN match

'Socialist, secular' in the Preamble to Constitution: All you need to know

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: BJP leadership in talks to decide CM face

Congress slams wheat policy, says poor suffering due to PM's 'showmanship'

Winter session: Birla cautions MPs against bringing placards in LS

Meet Revanth Reddy, Congress' man in Telangana and the new likely CM

Modi govt working on Swaminathan Comm's directions, UPA didn't: Tomar in LS

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Amit ShahArticle 370Jammu and KashmirLok SabhaParliament winter session

First Published: Dec 05 2023 | 4:53 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Assembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story