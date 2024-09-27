Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Karnataka govt decides to withdraw consent to CBI to probe cases in state

According to section 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment (DSPE) Act, 1946, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) needs consent from the respective state governments to conduct probes

Karnataka Assembly
Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2024 | 1:17 AM IST
The Karnataka government on Thursday decided to withdraw general consent given to CBI to investigate cases in the State.

"The notification granting general consent for CBI to probe criminal cases in Karnataka state, under the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946, has been withdrawn," Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil said after a meeting of the Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

According to section 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment (DSPE) Act, 1946, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) needs consent from the respective state governments to conduct investigations in their jurisdiction.

Speaking to reporters here, he said: "It has been done because it is clear that the CBI or the central government while using their instrumentalities are not using them judiciously. So, case-by-case we will verify and give (consent for CBI probe), general consent has been withdrawn."

Asked whether this was being done to "shield" the Chief Minister who is facing a probe in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment case, Patil said: "on CM there is a court order for Lakayukta probe, so there is no such question."

He said there is concern being expressed "day-in-and-day-out" that CBI is misused in several cases.

Even in the cases that the state government had given to CBI or the agency had taken up, in several of them chargesheets were not filed, Patil said. "They (CBI) refused to file chargesheets, they refused to probe umpteen number of mining cases."

Asked whether the government has done this keeping in mind the demand for CBI probe into Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribe Development Corporation fund misappropriation case by the BJP, the Minister said: "It has nothing to do with it as the matter is in court, the court will decide.


First Published: Sep 27 2024 | 1:17 AM IST

