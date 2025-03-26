Inside Karnataka's honeytrap row: What we know about the scandal so far

Political tensions are rising in Karnataka over alleged honeytrap attempts targeting influential figures in the state, including politicians across party lines. The matter was raised in the state Assembly by Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna, who has filed a complaint with Home Minister G Parameshwara seeking legal action.

Honey trapping refers to a deceptive tactic in which individuals, often politicians or public figures, are lured into compromising situations through romantic or sexual advances, with the intent of blackmailing or manipulating them for political or financial gains.

The alleged attempt on Rajanna and others

Karnataka's Cooperation Minister K N Rajanna informed the Assembly on 20 March that there had been attempts to honeytrap him, and claimed that at least 48 politicians from across parties had fallen prey. He alleged that obscene videos of these individuals were being circulated using CDs and pen drives.

“People say that there is a CD and pen drive factory in Karnataka. I have come to know that there are CDs and pen drives of 48 people available in the state. This network is spread across India, and even several Union ministers have been trapped,” Rajanna said, referencing past blackmail cases involving recorded material.

In his complaint to Parameshwara, Rajanna stated that he had detailed the incident, adding that a man visited his Bengaluru residence on two occasions, each time accompanied by a different woman. “During the second visit, he introduced a woman as a high court lawyer,” he said. “Investigators have to find out whether the two were doing it on their own or whether someone was behind them,” he added. He also claimed that he could identify the man if produced before him.

According to media reports, Rajanna’s son and Member of the Legislative Council (MLC), Rajendra, also commented on the matter, stating that honeytrap attempts had been underway for the past six months.

Also Read

Two women, aged 23 and 27, who allegedly honeytrapped a BJP leader in Tumakuru district, have been arrested, according to reports.

18 BJP MLAs suspended amid uproar

The allegations sparked uproar in the Assembly, prompting the home minister to announce a high-level probe, while the Opposition demanded a judicial inquiry led by a sitting High Court judge.

A day after Rajanna made the matter public, chaos erupted in the Assembly, following which Speaker U T Khader suspended 18 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) for six months, citing disrespectful conduct.

Supreme Court dismisses plea for CBI probe

A public interest litigation (PIL) seeking an independent investigation into the alleged honeytrap racket—either by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or a Special Investigation Team (SIT)—was filed in the Supreme Court on Monday by social activist Binay Kumar Singh.

According to media reports, the plea alleged that judges had also been honeytrapped, posing a serious threat to the independence of the judiciary and the rule of law. It called for a comprehensive investigation into the individuals and network involved.

“On 21 March 2025, various media outlets carried reports of troubling allegations made on the floor of the Karnataka state legislature that a person aspiring to be the Chief Minister of the state has been successful in honeytrapping several persons, among whom are judges. The allegations have been made by a sitting minister who has claimed himself to be a victim, thereby lending credibility to the serious allegations,” the plea stated.

However, a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court dismissed the PIL on Wednesday.