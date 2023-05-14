Home / Politics / Karnataka poll results affirmation of Rahul Gandhi's hard work: Gehlot

Karnataka poll results affirmation of Rahul Gandhi's hard work: Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot said the huge mandate won by the Congress in Karnataka is an affirmation of party leader Rahul Gandhi's hard work and this was evident during the Bharat Jodo Yatra

Press Trust of India Jodhpur
Karnataka poll results affirmation of Rahul Gandhi's hard work: Gehlot

2 min read Last Updated : May 13 2023 | 11:50 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said the huge mandate won by the Congress in Karnataka is an affirmation of party leader Rahul Gandhi's hard work and this was evident during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The people of Karnataka have taught a befitting lesson to the BJP, which had toppled the Congress government in the state, the chief minister said.

Gehlot was speaking at a 'Mahangai Rahat' camp in Jodhpur's Bilara. He also visited similar camps in Pali and Nagaur districts.

The Congress has won 135 seats in Karnataka and is leading in one, well past the majority mark of 113. The BJP won 65 seats, according to the latest trends on the Election Commission's website.

The huge mandate won by the Congress in Karnataka is an affirmation of Rahul Gandhi's hard work, Gehlot said, adding this was evident during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The BJP came to power in the state by toppling the Congress-JD(S) government, he said.

"The people of Karnataka taught a befitting lesson to the BJP in this election. The BJP does it (topple governments) in every state. They did it in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra," he said.

It also tried to do so in Rajasthan but "we somehow managed to save our government", he added.

People have now understood that the BJP is pulling down democratically chosen governments, Gehlot said.

Also Read

Manish Tewari joins Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Anandpur Sahib

What has the Bharat Jodo Yatra achieved? Can Rahul win from Amethi again?

Ex-RAW chief AS Dulat joins Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Delhi

High-voltage campaigning for Karnataka elections to end today at 5 pm

Rahul Gandhi convicted in Modi surname defamation case: What we know so far

After defeat, PM, HM should focus on restoring peace in Manipur: Congress

K'taka polls: Cong, CPI(M) say results show public sentiment against BJP

Thank people for giving us an opportunity to serve them: Amit Shah

Cong to hold K'taka legislature party meeting on Sunday, decision on CM

Karnataka polls: BJP accepts people's mandate with humility, says Nadda

Topics :Rahul GandhiKarnataka Assembly electionsAshok GehlotCongress

First Published: May 14 2023 | 7:36 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story