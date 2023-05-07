Home / Politics / Karnataka polls: PM's roadshows will not yield any results, says Deve Gowda

Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda during an election rally on Sunday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi

IANS Chikkaballapura (Karnataka)
2 min read Last Updated : May 07 2023 | 4:15 PM IST
Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda during an election rally on Sunday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said, "The presence of BJP has weakened in Karnataka. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is coming down here and conducting roadshows for two days. This is not a Parliament election. One cannot fool people through roadshows."

Addressing the rally in Sidlaghatta town of Chikkaballapur district, Gowda asked, "Not a single Muslim was made a Minister in the BJP government. We are all children of 'Bharat Mata'. Why is the BJP practising discrimination?"

Referring to Karnataka BJP leader K. Sudhakar, who defected from the Congress to BJP under 'Operation Lotus', the Janata Dal (Secular) founder added that it must be told who had sent 18 MLAs to Mumbai and who were responsible for the formation of the BJP government in Karnataka.

Gowda said that he is waiting for his son H.D. Kumaraswamy to become the Chief Minister of Karnataka again.

"In last Assembly election, I did not even imagine that Ravi (local JD-S candidate) would suffer defeat. It is unfortunate that four acre of land was not given to kabristan. I have donated land to the Idgah Maidan and given reservation to the Muslims and Valmiki community. We are all children of one mother and discrimination should not be done," the former Prime Minister added.

Former Chief Minister Kumaraswamy alleged that due to the roadshow of Prime Minister Modi, the people were being inconvenienced.

"PM Modi is conducting roadshows by troubling people. Due to his roadshows, those who earn their livelihood are going without any income. What is the purpose of the roadshow? This will negatively impact children who are attending NEET exams," he added.

--IANS

Topics :Narendra ModiH D Deve GowdaKarnataka electionsKarnataka Assembly elections

First Published: May 07 2023 | 5:16 PM IST

Next Story