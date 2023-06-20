KCR trying to expand base in Maharashtra, will not succeed: Ajit Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar on Monday said that though Telangana Chief Minister KCR trying to expand base in Maharashtra but he would not succeed to gain inroads in the state.

While speaking to reporters in Pune, Ajit Pawar said former chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Mayawati and Mulayam Singh Yadav had tried a similar move but did not succeed.

"When Mulayam Singh and Mayavati were the Chief Minsiter of UP, they tried to do the same thing but he too did not receive much success... maybe K Chandrashekhar Rao wants to become a leader at the national level and that is why he is trying," said Ajit Pawar.

He said that KCR wants to become a national leader and is therefore trying to expand BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi) outside Telangana.

"He is the CM of Telangana, who is going to lead his party here in the state. Those who are joining that party know that they will not get the chance here...," said Pawar.

Referring to the hoardings of BRS in Maharashtra he said that when there is inflation and unemployment, the money is spent on banners and advertisements.

"The people of the state should think that when inflation and unemployment are there, how expenses on hoardings, advertisements, banners and on TVs are being made from where this money is coming from," said Ajit Pawar.

In March this year, Telangana CM held a gathering at Maharashtra's Nanded and slammed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena over the advertisement featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

"Farmers should be given Rs 10,000 per acre for investment along with 24 hours free electricity. In case of any unfortunate death of a farmer, he should be given insurance of Rs 5 lakhs. Like Telangana, govt should buy the produce of farmers by opening centres here too," KCR had said.

In February, in a rally in Maharashtra's Nanded, KCR alleged that the Central government did everything possible to "forcefully" prevent the import of COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer, especially when people were ready to get the best vaccine.

Rao claimed that he and several other Chief Ministers had lobbied for Pfizer in India, but the PM Modi Government stalled the entry of the US pharmaceutical giant into India

Addressing a press conference in Maharashtra's Nanded, KCR had said that "Make in India" has become a "Joke in India."

"Today many multinational companies are leaving China, but why are we not able to attract them? Why are those companies not turning towards us? If Make in India would have been right, ease of doing would have been right, if they were feasible, then why were not allowed to come to India?" he had said.