Home / Politics / KCR trying to expand base in Maharashtra, will not succeed: Ajit Pawar

KCR trying to expand base in Maharashtra, will not succeed: Ajit Pawar

Referring to the hoardings of BRS in Maharashtra he said that when there is inflation and unemployment, the money is spent on banners and advertisements

ANI General News
KCR trying to expand base in Maharashtra, will not succeed: Ajit Pawar

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2023 | 12:40 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar on Monday said that though Telangana Chief Minister KCR trying to expand base in Maharashtra but he would not succeed to gain inroads in the state.

While speaking to reporters in Pune, Ajit Pawar said former chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Mayawati and Mulayam Singh Yadav had tried a similar move but did not succeed.

"When Mulayam Singh and Mayavati were the Chief Minsiter of UP, they tried to do the same thing but he too did not receive much success... maybe K Chandrashekhar Rao wants to become a leader at the national level and that is why he is trying," said Ajit Pawar.

He said that KCR wants to become a national leader and is therefore trying to expand BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi) outside Telangana.

"He is the CM of Telangana, who is going to lead his party here in the state. Those who are joining that party know that they will not get the chance here...," said Pawar.

Referring to the hoardings of BRS in Maharashtra he said that when there is inflation and unemployment, the money is spent on banners and advertisements.

"The people of the state should think that when inflation and unemployment are there, how expenses on hoardings, advertisements, banners and on TVs are being made from where this money is coming from," said Ajit Pawar.

In March this year, Telangana CM held a gathering at Maharashtra's Nanded and slammed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena over the advertisement featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

"Farmers should be given Rs 10,000 per acre for investment along with 24 hours free electricity. In case of any unfortunate death of a farmer, he should be given insurance of Rs 5 lakhs. Like Telangana, govt should buy the produce of farmers by opening centres here too," KCR had said.

In February, in a rally in Maharashtra's Nanded, KCR alleged that the Central government did everything possible to "forcefully" prevent the import of COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer, especially when people were ready to get the best vaccine.

Rao claimed that he and several other Chief Ministers had lobbied for Pfizer in India, but the PM Modi Government stalled the entry of the US pharmaceutical giant into India

Addressing a press conference in Maharashtra's Nanded, KCR had said that "Make in India" has become a "Joke in India."

"Today many multinational companies are leaving China, but why are we not able to attract them? Why are those companies not turning towards us? If Make in India would have been right, ease of doing would have been right, if they were feasible, then why were not allowed to come to India?" he had said.

Also Read

Congress accuses BJP of fuelling speculation on Pawar's next political move

Set up economic development corp for welfare of ageing folk artists: Ajit

Winnability will be criterion while allocating tickets for LS polls: Pawar

Congress 'mukt' Bharat not possible, says Sharad Pawar at Pune party office

Shinde's alliance with BJP didn't serve purpose even after 10 months: Ajit

Descendants of accidental Hindu unable to digest Gita Press honor: UP CM

Ask Nitish Kumar about corruption in Bihar: Anurag Thakur on Oppn meet

People have 'lost faith' in BJP in Manipur, PM does not care: Congress

Congress ministers fixing commission rates for department work: Bommai

Cong accuses BJP of 'dishonesty', files complaint against Nadda, Malviya

Topics :Maharashtraajit pawarKCR

First Published: Jun 20 2023 | 3:08 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story