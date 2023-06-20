Home / Politics / People have 'lost faith' in BJP in Manipur, PM does not care: Congress

Congress has launched a fresh political attack against the BJP govt over the violence in Manipur, saying the people had completely lost faith in the administration and the saffron party was not united

IANS New Delhi
People have 'lost faith' in BJP in Manipur, PM does not care: Congress

Last Updated : Jun 19 2023 | 8:25 PM IST
Congress has launched a fresh political attack against the BJP government over the violence in Manipur, saying the people had completely lost faith in the state administration and the saffron party was not united in the northeastern state, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not care about the prevailing situation there.

Taking a jibe at the BJP, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "Today one group of BJP MLAs from Manipur met the Raksha Mantri (Defence Minister). Today another group of BJP MLAs from Manipur went to submit a memorandum to the Prime Minister, which said that the people had completely lost faith in the state administration -- essentially saying the Chief Minister has to be replaced. He (PM) did not see them of course."

"The BJP itself in Manipur is not united. That is why the state is bitterly divided today. And the PM simply does not care," Ramesh said, slamming the Central government.

Earlier on Monday, Congress questioned Prime Minister Modi's silence on the violence in Manipur, asking him when will the self-styled 'Vishwaguru' listen to 'Manipur Ki Baat'.

Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal in a tweet said, "Manipur is burning since 49 days. On Day 50, will PM Narendra Modi fly away to foreign land, without uttering a single word on the ongoing crisis? Hundreds dead, thousands rendered homeless, countless churches and places of worship destroyed, and a state administration that is part of the problem, not the solution. To make matters even worse, the violence is now spreading to Mizoram as well."

The Congress leader said that since the last few days, Manipuri leaders have been seeking time from PM Modi to ensure his intervention.

"Every passing day of neglect confirms the belief that PM Modi and the BJP are interested in prolonging the conflict, not finding a solution. When will the self-styled 'Vishwaguru' listen to 'Manipur Ki Baat'? When will he speak to the country, to make a simple call for peace? When will he demand accountability from the Union Home Minister (Amit Shah) and the Manipur CM (N. Biren Singh) for their utter failure in bringing peace?" Venugopal asked.

Manipur has been witnessing clashes since May 3 in which more than 100 people have died and several thousands have been living in relief camps.

Narendra Modi Manipur Congress BJP

First Published: Jun 20 2023 | 1:54 AM IST

