Kejriwal thanks Kharge for Cong's decision to oppose Delhi Ordinance

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2023 | 4:29 PM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday thanked Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for the party's decision to oppose Delhi Ordinance.

CM Kejriwal called the ordinance "anti-India" and added that it ought to be "fought tooth and nail".

"Thank u Kharge ji for standing wid the people of Delhi. This ordinance is anti-India and anti-national and ought to be fought tooth and nail," Kejriwal shared in a tweet.

Earlier today Kharge said that 'no individual is bigger than the country' on Congress' decision to oppose the Delhi Ordinance, adding that if there is any attack on the Constitution/democracy, then it is our duty to unitedly fight against it.

"This is not about just one person. If the democracy and Constitution of the country suffer a blow, it becomes our responsibility to unite and work together to save democracy & Constitution. No individual is bigger than the country...," Kharge said.

Meanwhile, speaking on Congress' decision to oppose the ordinance and AAP attending the opposition meeting in Bengaluru, Congress leader Pawan Khera said that opposing the ordinance has nothing to do with the meeting adding that Congress has always stood up to protect the constitutional structure.

"Opposing Delhi ordinance has nothing to do with #OppositionMeeting. Congress has always stood up to protect the constitutional structure and we have always raised our voices against the misuse of Governors and deputy governors by BJP govt. So linking this with #OppositionMeeting will be wrong...", he said.

Putting an end to speculations over its stand on the Centre's ordinance related to the control of administrative services in Delhi, Congress, in a big boost for the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government on Sunday announced its support to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

General Secretary KC Venugopal said that the party's stand on the same is 'very clear' and it is going to oppose it in parliament.

The AAP had been counting on the support of the Congress, which has 31 MPs in the Rajya Sabha. The BJP does not have a majority in the Upper House of Parliament.

The Ordinance is likely to be tabled in Parliament during the Monsoon session.

Topics :Arvind Kejriwalmallikarjun khargeCongressAAP

First Published: Jul 17 2023 | 4:29 PM IST

