Home / Politics / Kerala paid Rs 26,000 cr in March to various sectors: State FM Balagopal

Kerala paid Rs 26,000 cr in March to various sectors: State FM Balagopal

He said the state government effectively intervened to manage the financial crisis and an interim application on the borrowing limit and other matters are pending before the Supreme Court

K N Balagopal
Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2024 | 7:07 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal on Saturday said that despite a fiscal pressure, the state government made payments to the tune of Rs 26,000 crore to various sectors in March alone.

Talking to the media after visiting the treasury here in the state capital on the last working day of the fiscal year, Balagopal said, "We made payments to the tune of Rs 26,000 crore in this March alone. This is higher than the last fiscal year. We made payments to various sectors at a time when we were facing financial pressure."

He said the state government effectively intervened to manage the financial crisis and an interim application on the borrowing limit and other matters are pending before the Supreme Court.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Balagopal added that the apex court recently ruled in the state's favour as there was substance in its arguments regarding the financial strangulation.

The apex court was hearing a suit filed by the Kerala government that alleged that the Union of India was regulating the state's finances through its "exclusive, autonomous and plenary powers" by imposing a ceiling on borrowing.

Also Read

Budget 2024: How govt keeps Budget a secret until finance minister's speech

Budget 2024: Political reactions pour in ahead of Sitharaman's speech

Budget 2024: What the nation wants from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Interim Budget: All you need to know about the budgets during election year

Budget 2024: Here are 5 lesser-known facts about the Union Budget of India

Only YSRCP govt doling out welfare pension of Rs 3,000 per month: CM Reddy

Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan launches LS poll campaign in Andhra Pradesh

LS polls: Cong slams BJP over setting up manifesto panel at 'last moment'

PM interacts with BJP workers in Kerala; claims LDF, UDF acting as enemies

Seems country being run not by govt but criminal gang: Rahul Gandhi

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Fiscal DeficitKerala governmentState BudgetsBudget spendingFiscal health

First Published: Mar 31 2024 | 7:07 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story