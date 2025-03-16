Kerala's central tax share has halved from 10th to 15th FC: Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister PINARAYI VIJAYAN says his government is committed to translating investment intentions in the recently concluded investment summit into reality. He tells Indivjal Dhasmana in an email interview that the Centre has double standards in dealing with borrowings of certain agencies in the state and those at the Centre as sovereign debt. He talks of the investment ecosystem in the state, the Vizhinjam port, women’s safety, and the prospects of the Left Front in the next Assembly elections. Edited excerpts:

How much of the expressions of interest (EoIs) received at the recent Invest Kerala Global Summit could translate into actual investments?

A key highlight of the Invest Kerala Global Summit 2025 was the overwhelming investor response, with over 410 EoIs amounting to ₹1.65 trillion in potential investments. This surpasses previously reported figures, demonstrating strong industry confidence in Kerala’s investment ecosystem. While EoIs signify strong investment interest, the state is actively working to maximise their conversion into actual investments. Through proactive policy measures, streamlined clearances, and dedicated investor facilitation, Kerala is committed to translating these commitments into tangible economic growth. Communists are known worldwide for their stance against businesses. How is your Left Front government working to shed this image?

I’m afraid you’re wrong. We have been at the forefront of enabling both public and private businesses to flourish, so that the society and the economy as a whole benefit. It is important to note that ours is not a socialist country and we operate within the framework of a Constitution that upholds a mixed economy. Staying true to that spirit, we do not see industry as either private or public — it is both. We are fostering an environment where both the private and public sectors can flourish. Here, the private sector thrives not at the expense of the public sector, which is being dismantled at the national level as the Union government vigorously pursues a policy of intensified liberalisation.

You may recall that KELTRON, India’s first electronics manufacturing company, was set up in Kerala. The same KELTRON, along with several MSMEs registered in Kerala, played a role in the success of the Chandrayaan mission. I don’t have to underscore what a proud moment it was for our nation. Critics argue that the practice of nokkukooli (a practice where some labour unions demand payment simply for permitting others to load or unload goods) still persists in certain parts of Kerala, despite the state government banning it. What is the current situation? You should have no doubt that this practice has been done away with. If any isolated incidents occur, against the state government’s clear stance, those responsible will face strict legal action.

Foreign direct investment (FDI) in Kerala has remained modest, fluctuating between $0.2 billion and $0.3 billion annually since 2020. Do you foresee a change? With a thriving MSME base, a global startup ecosystem, and an investor-friendly industrial policy, Kerala is emerging as a leading destination for FDI in IT, health care, tourism, manufacturing, EVs, biotech, and logistics. Strategic initiatives, such as the Invest Kerala Global Summit and proactive global engagements, will further facilitate investment inflows in the coming years, strengthening Kerala’s position as a prime destination for FDI. An overwhelming share of your government’s expenditure is being taken away by revenue expenditure — almost 90 per cent for three straight years, including the FY25 Revised Estimates and FY26 Budget Estimates, while capital outlay has remained below 10 per cent. Does this worry you?

You have overlooked our most substantial initiative to ensure capital investments. Through the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), we have undertaken infrastructure development projects worth nearly ₹90,000 crore in the state. This is entirely outside the Budget. Various sectors, including essential ones like education, health, and transport, as well as niche areas like R&D, have benefited from this. What is actually concerning is the steady and continued decline in Kerala’s share of central taxes and grants. You may recall that the Finance Commission’s devolution to Kerala has dropped from 3.875 per cent during the 10th Finance Commission to just 1.925 per cent in the current 15th Finance Commission.

This has also led to over 30 per cent of the sovereign debt-GSDP ratio for the past many years. How do you plan to reduce it? To reduce the debt-to-GSDP ratio, Kerala is focusing on increasing its GSDP by increasing investments. The promising response from the recently concluded Invest Kerala Global Summit gives us confidence that investments will multiply. The recently concluded State Conference of the CPI(M) has approved a policy document titled Nava Keralathinulla Puthuvazhikal, which explores pathways for transforming Kerala into a developed society. This, in turn, will further drive GSDP growth. As far as Kerala’s debt figures go, the Union government is wrongly considering the borrowings of KIIFB and Kerala Social Security Pension Limited as part of the state govern­ment’s debt. The Constitution is being misinterpreted to impose financial restrictions on our state government, which are not applied to the Union government. For example, the loans by the National Highways Authority of India are never considered part of the Union government’s general debt.

While Kerala is known for its progress in social parameters, you have yourself expressed concerns that crimes against women continue to occur in the state. How do you plan to eliminate such incidents or at least make them rare? On one hand, we are taking a tough stance on crimes against women, ensuring quick action even against the high and mighty. On the other hand, we are taking additional measures to ensure their security and welfare. We have set up a dedicated Department for Women and Children. Kerala is the only state with a Gender Budget, which accounts for 20.8 per cent of our total plan outlay. Initiatives, such as Pink Patrol and Ente Koodu, have been designed to ensure women's safety.

How do you justify your government’s continued engagement with the Adani group, particularly in the Vizhinjam Port project, despite the group facing multiple corruption-related proceedings in the US? As far as the Kerala government is concerned, we are working overtime to ensure that the Vizhinjam Port is completed and fully operational by 2028, well ahead of the original schedule. Rest assured, both the Kerala government and Vizhinjam International Seaport Ltd remain transparent and accountable. How do you assess the Left Front’s prospects in next year’s state elections? Are you hopeful that your coalition will score a hat-trick victory, despite the general trend — except in the last election — of voters preferring a change of government in every poll?