Kharge expresses concerns about 'eroding institutional integrity' of ECI

On the occasion of National Voter's Day, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday expressed concerns over the "institutional integrity" of the Election Commission of India (ECI), saying that it was a matter of grave national worry.

"Even as we celebrate National Voter's Day, the ceaseless erosion of the institutional integrity of the Election Commission of India, in the last ten years, is a matter of grave national concern," Kharge posted on X.

Having said this, he praised the ECI and the parliamentary democracy in India, saying that despite widespread doubts they have emerged to be impartial and independent. He also highlighted the realisation of the right to vote for all at the ground level to Panchayat and Urban local bodies.

"Our Election Commission of India and our Parliamentary Democracy, despite widespread doubts, over the decades, turned out to be an impartial, independent and ideal to emulate globally. The realisation of Universal Adult Suffrage, extending to the grassroots levels of Panchayat and Urban Local Bodies, embodies the vision of our founders," Kharge said.

However, advocating for a critical perspective when upholding the democratic process, the Congress president warned that "complacency" can lead to authoritarianism. He emphasised the need to protect the independence of institutions to save democracy.

"However, complacency in upholding democratic processes can inadvertently pave the way for authoritarianism. Therefore, safeguarding the independence of our institutions is essential to preserve our Democracy and uphold the Constitutional principles that underpin it," Kharge said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his greetings, saying that the voter's day highlights the importance of participation in shaping the nation's future.

"National Voters' Day is about celebrating our vibrant democracy and empowering every citizen to exercise their right to vote. It highlights the importance of participation in shaping the nation's future. We laud the ECI for their exemplary efforts in this regard," PM Modi posted on X.