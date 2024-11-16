Standard of debates dropped since Rahul Gandhi's entry in Lok Sabha: Rijiju

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Rijiju claimed that many senior Congress MPs have told him they want debates and discussions, but the Leader of Opposition is not concerned because he cannot debate and reads chits given by some NGOs

He further criticised Gandhi, saying he didn't have the right to speak about Dalits. | File Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Nagpur
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2024 | 4:13 PM IST
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday said that the standard of debates in the Lok Sabha has gone down since Congress leader Rahul Gandhi entered Parliament.

Addressing a press conference, the Union minister of parliamentary and minority affairs, who is here to campaign for the November 20 Maharashtra election, said there is an undercurrent in favour of the BJP and Mahayuti, and the Ladki Bahin scheme will benefit the ruling alliance.

"The standard of debates in the Lok Sabha has gone down since Rahul Gandhi's arrival. We have people who can talk and debate, but the Congress seems to have no one, and those who want to debate are afraid of Rahul Gandhi," he said.

Rijiju claimed that many senior Congress MPs have told him they want debates and discussions, but the Leader of Opposition is not concerned because he cannot debate and reads chits given by some NGOs.

He further criticised Gandhi, saying he didn't have the right to speak about Dalits, tribals, the Constitution and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Asked about the opposition to the WAQF (Amendment) Bill, Rijiju said the Bill would be passed during the winter session of the Parliament.

Those opposing the Bill are doing so for political reasons, he said, claiming that many Muslim representatives met him and expressed their support.

Many backward members of the Muslim community, women and intellectuals have said they support the Bill, he said.

The Bill to amend the law governing Waqf boards proposes far-reaching changes in the 1995 Act, including ensuring the representation of Muslim women and non-Muslims in such bodies.

First Published: Nov 16 2024 | 4:13 PM IST

