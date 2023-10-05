Home / Politics / Kingpin still out: Anurag Thakur takes on AAP after Sanjay Singh's Arrest

Kingpin still out: Anurag Thakur takes on AAP after Sanjay Singh's Arrest



ANI


2 min read Last Updated : Oct 5 2023 | 11:32 AM IST
Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur on Thursday took potshots at Aam Admi Party. He also targeted the AAP supremo, Arvind Kejriwal, and said that "People to whom Kejriwal issued a certificate of honesty are in jail ."

Anurag Thalur alleged that Kejriwal could be next in line.

"People are laughing at Arvind Kejriwal. They can see the tension on his face. The Deputy CM is in jail, the Health Minister is in jail, they are people who came to the front by raising the slogans of India Against Corruption but are now involved in corruption," Thakur said.

"The kingpin is still out now. His number will also come. Investigation is underway. All those people to whom Arvind Kejriwal issued a certificate of honesty are in jail for a year", he added.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal condemned Singh's arrest claiming that it betrayed a nervousness from the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

"The arrest of Sanjay Singh is completely illegal. This shows Modi ji's nervousness. They will arrest many more opposition leaders till the elections" Kejriwal said.

The AAP MP's arrest triggered sharp reactions from the leaders of the INDIA alliance.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Manoj Jha said, "It is not the ED that has arrested Sanjay Singh, he has been arrested by the unit of BJP that comprises ED-IT-CBI. Dark days have begun...In this era of dictatorship, jo dar gaya wo mar gaya. The dictators themselves are scared. This fear will be retaliated against soon".The AAP is also set to hold a protest outside the BJP headquarters on Thursday opposing Singh's arrest.

Meanwhile the Supreme Court will today hear the bail plea of AAP leader Manish Sisodia in liquor policy irregularities matter.

In today's hearing the ED will reply to the Supreme Court's question about why a political party has not been made accused in the matter despite the fact that the political party is said to be the beneficiary of this.

Topics :Anurag ThakurArvind KejriwalAAP government

First Published: Oct 5 2023 | 11:32 AM IST

