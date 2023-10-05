Home / Politics / Congress alleges covert alliance between BJP and BRS In Telangana

Congress alleges covert alliance between BJP and BRS In Telangana

"BJP and BRS are one and the same. Modi and KCR are inseparable twins and their "Fevicol bond" is like "Delhi mein dosti galli mein kushti" the Congress State chief alleged

ANI
"PM Modi is constantly visiting Telangana but it is of no use because people know about the friendship between PM Modi and KCR, their 'Bandhan' is 'Fevicol Bandhan'. Everyone knows how much loss Telangana has endured due to this 'Fevicol Bandhan', Reddy alleged | Photo: PTI

Last Updated : Oct 5 2023 | 10:38 AM IST
Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief A. Revanth Reddy on Wednesday alleged that both BJP and BRS are planning to ally for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024. He said that the recent visit by PM Modi in Nizamabad is to split the anti-incumbency vote.

"It is on the request of KCR that PM Modi is addressing meetings at Mahabubnagar and Nizamabad, where the Congress is strong, just to divide the anti-incumbency vote. The BRS and AIMIM (All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen) are two eyes of PM Modi," Reddy said addressing a Press Conference at Gandhi Bhavan.

"PM Modi is constantly visiting Telangana but it is of no use because people know about the friendship between PM Modi and KCR, their 'Bandhan' is 'Fevicol Bandhan'. Everyone knows how much loss Telangana has endured due to this 'Fevicol Bandhan', Reddy alleged.

The TPCC President asked why is the ED, CBI and Income Tax not conducting probe against the KCR family? Reddy alleged that the BJP is getting 'protection money' from Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Criticising the Prime Minister's recent visit to Nizamabad, Reddy said that PM Modi is visiting Telangana to make KCR win by splitting the anti-incumbency vote against the backdrop of surveys stating that Congress coming to power is certain.

Revanth Reddy claimed that PM Modi had accepted the "Fevicol bond" between BJP and BRS in his rally in Nizamabad on Tuesday. In this context, he appealed to the MIM to reconsider its support for BRS.

"BJP and BRS are one and the same. Modi and KCR are inseparable twins and their "Fevicol bond" is like "Delhi mein dosti galli mein kushti" the Congress State chief alleged.

"How can Assad Owaisi support such people. With whom will MIM stand on? Will it be with BRS that colluded with BJP or will it be with Congress that wants to defeat BJP and BRS" said Revanth Reddy.

Revanth Reddy said that BJP and BRS are accusing Congress because their secrets have been unveiled and that both of them consider Congress as a common enemy.

Revealing a 'secret' at a rally in Nizamabad on Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi had said that the "KCR wanted to join the NDA".

"KCR came to meet me in Delhi. He started telling me that the country is progressing under your leadership, and said that he wanted to join NDA. He also asked me to extend support to him. I told him (KCR) that due to his deeds Modi cannot associate with him," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The BRS however refuted the charge made by the Prime Minister.

Topics :Narendra ModiTelanganaKCRBJPCongress

First Published: Oct 5 2023 | 10:38 AM IST

