Kite-flying to spymaster: Meet Ravi Sinha, Secy, Research & Analysis Wing

“I used to fly kites with Ravi,” claimed a neighbour proudly as he offered sweets, the reporter said.

Ravi Sinha (59), who will take command on June 30 as secretary of the intelligence gathering agency that monitors and controls intelligence on India from foreign sources, was born in Arrah. Though the family visits infrequently, his ancestral home is well known, as his father was a professor in Dhanbad and moved back to Arrah subsequently.