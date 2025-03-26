KTR slams Telangana govt for 'beauty pageants' amid farmers' suicides

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K T Rama Rao launched a scathing attack on the Congress-led Telangana government for prioritizing beauty pageants over addressing the "escalating crisis of farmer suicides in Telangana."

Speaking in the Assembly on Tuesday, KTR criticized the government's decision to spend Rs 55 crore on events like Miss World while claiming that farmers are struggling without drinking or irrigation water, according to a statement released by his office.

"When the state is reeling under distress, with farmers taking their lives, the government is busy organizing beauty contests. These events have no relevance or necessity," KTR said.

He demanded that the government explain how the pageants generate jobs or revenue. He accused the administration of projecting them as a grand international achievement despite their declining global significance.

KTR also slammed the government for "locking up" the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar, questioning why it has been excluded from the tourism circuit. "Why is Ambedkar being held captive behind locks? Will they open it at least on his birth anniversary when followers from across the country visit?" he asked.

The statement further highlighted the government's "contradictory stance" as the BRS working president pointed out that it scrapped the Rs 46 crore Formula-E event which was intended to attract electronics investments--labeling it wasteful-- yet spent Rs 55 crore on beauty pageants.

He alleged that the unilateral cancellation of Formula-E without Cabinet approval cost the state exchequer Rs 46 crore, calling it a "foolish decision." KTR noted that Formula-E had spurred significant investments in the electronics sector in districts like Zahirabad, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, and Mahabubnagar, even drawing interest from companies like Tesla.

Also Read

The BRS leader accused the government of double standards in its tourism policy, questioning why the lease on the Outer Ring Road for 33 years was deemed wrong, "while govt now plans to lease public lands and assets for 99 years." He criticized the Congress party for its past opposition to the Outer Ring Road deal, alleging it now follows a hypocritical approach.

KTR further refuted the claims of state Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao's that little was achieved in tourism sector during the BRS-led government. KTR listed the BRS government's accomplishments, including securing UNESCO recognition for Ramappa Temple and developing attractions like Qutub Shahi Tombs and Mojamjahi Market in Hyderabad. He also highlighted the completion of the Buddhavanam project, initiated by former minister Jana Reddy, and tourism spots like Ranganayaka Sagar under the Kaleshwaram project.

The BRS Working President emphasized that his party-led government had hosted global events like the World Economic Forum and Global Entrepreneur Summit, attended by figures like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ivanka Trump, US President Donald Trump's daughter.

He added that tourism projects were advanced in Kollapur and the Kaloji Auditorium in Warangal was nearly completed under BRS rule, with the "Congress government now claiming credit for the final touches."

KTR further highlighted that BRS provided jobs to 550 artists through the unique Cultural Sarathi initiative and revived Telangana's suppressed language and dialect. "We breathed life into our identity, while this government locks up symbols of justice," he concluded.