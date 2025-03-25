Delhi govt allocates Rs 139 crore for tourism, international film festival

The Delhi government has allocated Rs 139 crore for various schemes related to tourism and art, culture, and language in the 2025-26 budget, aiming to transform the national capital into a major tourist hub.

According to budget proposals, a sum of Rs 117 crore has been marked for various schemes, which is almost double of Rs 66 crore allocated last year.

Presenting the Budget in the Assembly, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasised that the city has the infrastructure and facilities to host an international-level film festival.

"We propose to hold an international film festival this year to enrich Delhi culturally and promote it as a film destination. For this, I propose an allocation of Rs 30 crore," she said.

To boost tourism and branding, the government has proposed an outlay of Rs 25 crore.

The government also plans to introduce boat tours on the Yamuna River, covering the stretch from Sonia Vihar to Jagatpur Shani Mandir.

This project will be executed through the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model in collaboration with the Inland Waterways Authority of India and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Gupta said.

Additionally, the government plans to launch a fellowship program to train young professionals in emerging areas of tourism, with an outlay of Rs 2 crore, Gupta added.

A new tourist circuit will be developed, covering key landmarks such as the War Memorial, Kartavya Path, the Prime Minister Museum, and the New Parliament House, she said.

In her budget speech, she said that the city will also host an annual winter festival featuring cultural performances, food festivals, and musical concerts.

To nurture artistic talent, the government will introduce a "Talent Hunt Scheme" aimed at identifying and supporting artists, including students, young professionals, and self-taught individuals in fields like music, dance, visual arts, and performing arts and a budget of Rs 5 crore has been set aside for this initiative, the CM said.

Gupta proposed a hike in allocation for Maithili- Bhojpuri Academy from Rs 3.50 crore to Rs 6.30 crore for 2025-26.

"I have seen Delhi very closely since my student life. I have seen all its colours and have found that perhaps it is the most beautiful city in the world," Gupta said.

Reflecting on the city's cultural richness, the Chief Minister quoted 19th-century poet Mirza Ghalib -- "Ek roz apni rooh se pucha ki Dilli kya hai, toh yun jawaab mein keh gayi, yeh duniya maano jism hai aur Dilli uski jaan"(One day, I asked my soul what Delhi is, and it replied: This world is like a body, and Delhi is its soul).