5 foreign universities to open campuses in Navi Mumbai: CM Fadnavis

The new city will be three times bigger than Mumbai and will be well connected through the 21-km sea link, and will also boast of an airport, he said

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addresses during the 'Bhumi Pujan' ceremony for 'Taj Bandstand' hotel, at Bandra in Mumbai, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 10:22 PM IST
Five foreign universities have evinced interest to set up a campus in the satellite city of Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Tuesday.

These include three from the US, which is among the top 50 in the world, and one each from Australia and the UK, the chief minister said while speaking at a USIBC event here.

The state is yet to sign a formal memorandum of understanding with the universities as they can enter into such an agreement only after getting a nod from the University Grants Commission, he added.

The state is following up with UGC on the matter, and the universities will come up on an education city coming up in an urban settlement coming up across the harbour touted as the "Third Mumbai", he said.

Fadnavis said Maharashtra is carving out dedicated zones with shared infrastructure in the new city dedicated to certain activities, like education, innovation, data centres, medical centres, sports etc.

The new city will be three times bigger than Mumbai and will be well connected through the 21-km sea link, and will also boast of an airport, he said.

The Navi Mumbai airport will be operational by May this year, he added.

The World Gold Council has approached the state to have a hub in the new city, Fadnavis said.

In its quest to ensure broad-based development, it is turning Sambhaji Nagar into a hub for electric vehicles and turning Gadchiroli into a steel hub with the highest capacity, he noted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 10:22 PM IST

