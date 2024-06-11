Home / Politics / Lack of Muslim representation in Modi govt undemocratic: Sudhakaran

Lack of Muslim representation in Modi govt undemocratic: Sudhakaran

Criticising Modi, the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president said representation for all is a common thing in a democratic system

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs the first meeting of his new Cabinet, in New Delhi, Monday, June 10, 2024. BJP MP-elects Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah are also seen. (PTI Photo)(PTI06_10_2024_000361A)
Referring to Modi's controversial remarks during the LS poll campaign, the Lok Sabha member from Kannur alleged that he came to power by making hate speeches | Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2024 | 1:59 PM IST
KPCC chief K Sudhakaran on Tuesday criticised the lack of Muslim representation in the third government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and claimed that this was "extremely undemocratic".

In a statement, the senior Congress leader said, "It was extremely undemocratic that the country's Muslim population was completely excluded when the third Modi government came to power, with not a single MP from the BJP being from that community."

Criticising Modi, the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president said representation for all is a common thing in a democratic system.

Referring to Modi's controversial remarks during the LS poll campaign, the Lok Sabha member from Kannur alleged that he came to power by making hate speeches.

Stating that today there is a strong opposition in the country, Sudhakaran further said that the INDIA Front and the Congress, which is leading it, will move forward by bringing together all people.

Topics :Modi govtMuslimsBJPCabinetCongress

First Published: Jun 11 2024 | 1:59 PM IST

