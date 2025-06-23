Home / Politics / Lalu Prasad Yadav files nomination papers for re-election as RJD president

Lalu Prasad Yadav files nomination papers for re-election as RJD president

A large number of RJD workers had reached the party office to catch a glimpse of the leader, once known for his earthy but electrifying presence

Lalu Prasad
RJD president Lalu Prasad on Monday filed his nomination papers to seek re-election to the top post in the party. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Patna
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 1:59 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

RJD president Lalu Prasad on Monday filed his nomination papers to seek re-election to the top post in the party he has been heading since its inception nearly three decades ago.

The 78-year-old, who has grown frail because of age and multiple ailments, reached the party office, accompanied by younger son and heir apparent Tejashwi Yadav and wife Rabri Devi, who had succeeded her husband as the chief minister of Bihar.

A large number of RJD workers had reached the party office to catch a glimpse of the leader, once known for his earthy but electrifying presence.

Talking to reporters on the occasion, Yadav said, "A wave of delight has swept across party workers upon Lalu ji completing his tenure and raring to go for another. We are confident his leadership will steer us to victory in the days to come".

Notably, at the party's state council meeting held here last week, Prasad had called upon RJD workers to approach the upcoming assembly polls with the resolve to make Yadav the next "Chief Minister" of Bihar.

According to RJD spokesman Chittaranjan Gagan, who is also the assistant returning officer for the organisational polls, a formal announcement of Prasad's re-election will be made in due course.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal had come into being in 1997, as a result of a split in the Janata Dal engineered by Prasad.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Don't politicise anti-Naxal ops, ensure transparency: Sachin Pilot

Samajwadi Party expels 3 MLAs for anti-party stance, ideological deviation

Congress slams Modi govt for silence on US bombing, seeks bold stand

Premium

Litmus test awaits new Congress Prez Gaurav Gogoi ahead of Assam polls

Nitish is tired; retired, corrupt officers running Bihar: Tejashwi Yadav

Topics :Lalu Prasad YadavrjdBihar

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 1:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story