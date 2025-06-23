Home / Politics / Samajwadi Party expels 3 MLAs for anti-party stance, ideological deviation

Samajwadi Party expels 3 MLAs for anti-party stance, ideological deviation

Those expelled from the party are Abhay Singh (MLA from Gosainganj), Rakesh Pratap Singh (Gauriganj) and Manoj Kumar Pandey (Unchahar)

Akhilesh Yadav, Akhilesh
The SP said these leaders were earlier given a "grace period" for self-correction, but that time had now lapsed. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Lucknow
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 10:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Samajwadi Party on Monday expelled three of its MLAs for allegedly siding with ideologies opposed to the party's core values and working against public interest.

Those expelled from the party are Abhay Singh (MLA from Gosainganj), Rakesh Pratap Singh (Gauriganj) and Manoj Kumar Pandey (Unchahar), the SP said in an official statement shared on its social media handles.

The party said the legislators were removed for endorsing "communal, divisive, and negative ideologies" that go against the Samajwadi Party's inclusive and progressive principles.

The party accused the expelled leaders of supporting forces that are anti-farmer, anti-women, anti-youth, anti-business, anti-employment, and against the rights of the marginalised. 

The SP said these leaders were earlier given a "grace period" for self-correction, but that time had now lapsed. It added that there is no room in the party for individuals acting against public welfare or its core ideological framework.

The statement concluded with a warning that in the future, those engaging in "anti-people activities" or opposing the party's foundational values will face permanent expulsion.

"Be trustworthy wherever you are. Best wishes," the note ended.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Congress slams Modi govt for silence on US bombing, seeks bold stand

Premium

Litmus test awaits new Congress Prez Gaurav Gogoi ahead of Assam polls

Nitish is tired; retired, corrupt officers running Bihar: Tejashwi Yadav

US strikes on Iran pushing the West Asia to chaos, says Mirwaiz Farooq

Prashant Kishor slams Nitish, Lalu, Cong; promises jobs, education in Bihar

Topics :Samajwadi PartyAkhilesh YadavMLAs

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story