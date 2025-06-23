Home / Politics / Don't politicise anti-Naxal ops, ensure transparency: Sachin Pilot

Don't politicise anti-Naxal ops, ensure transparency: Sachin Pilot

Pilot said everyone should come together to end Naxalism not only in Chhattisgarh but also in other states which have been struggling with the menace

Sachin Pilot
Whatever effective action is to be taken, it should be taken: Sachin Pilot (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Raipur
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 12:10 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Monday said the anti-Naxal operations should be carried out effectively in a transparent manner and the exercise should not be politicised.

The Congress in-charge for Chhattisgarh was talking to reporters at the Swami Vivekananda Airport in Raipur, after arriving here for a two-day visit during which he will chair a series of meetings with the party leaders.

Asked about Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent statement that anti-Naxal operations will be continued during the rainy season, Pilot, said, "The Congress has always been against violence and extremists. Our leaders have sacrificed their lives to keep this country and state safe."  "Whatever effective action is to be taken, it should be taken. Action should be done in a transparent manner and it should not be politicised," he said.

This is a matter of internal security. No one should do politics over this, the former Union minister said.

Whatever action is taken, it should be done by taking everyone into confidence. "It should be effective, transparent and should not have any political colour," he added.

Pilot said everyone should come together to end Naxalism not only in Chhattisgarh but also in other states which have been struggling with the menace.

"Strict steps should be taken after a lot of deliberations...action should be transparent and accountable. Whatever conclusion comes out of this, the public should get its benefit. Action should be done on the ground and not by giving speeches again and again," he said.

Briefing about his visit, the Congress leader said meetings will be held for two days to seek reports of works done by different wings and cells of the party's Chhattisgarh unit and chalk out a roadmap for future course of action.

"(Senior Congress leaders) Mallikarjun Kharge ji and Rahul Gandhi ji have dedicated the year 2025 for the organisation. Therefore, we want to strengthen the organisation from booth to state level," Pilot said.

"The changes that need to be made and the roadmap to be followed will be discussed in detail during Monday meetings. We will work to give a new direction to the party by holding continuous meetings for two days," he said.

Pilot said he will also hold a meeting with Congress MLAs on Monday night to chalk out a strategy to corner the ruling BJP during the monsoon session of the state assembly next month.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Samajwadi Party expels 3 MLAs for anti-party stance, ideological deviation

Congress slams Modi govt for silence on US bombing, seeks bold stand

Premium

Litmus test awaits new Congress Prez Gaurav Gogoi ahead of Assam polls

Nitish is tired; retired, corrupt officers running Bihar: Tejashwi Yadav

US strikes on Iran pushing the West Asia to chaos, says Mirwaiz Farooq

Topics :Sachin PilotAmit ShahNaxalsnaxalismCongress

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 12:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story