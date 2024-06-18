Home / Politics / Leaders to meet at Rajnath's residence to discuss candidate for LS Speaker

Leaders to meet at Rajnath's residence to discuss candidate for LS Speaker

The election for the Lok Sabha speaker's post will be held on June 26, two days after the first session of the Parliament begins

Rajnath Singh,Rajnath
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh are also expected to be present at this meeting, according to sources | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2024 | 2:53 PM IST
A meeting of the top BJP leaders is expected to be held at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's residence here on Tuesday evening to discuss the names of the candidate for the Lok Sabha Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

Some of the NDA constituents are also expected to participate in the meeting, sources said.

Meanwhile, a separate meeting of the Maharashtra BJP core group will be held at the party headquarters this evening to discuss the party's strategy for the assembly polls due to be held in the state later this year, sources said.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, party state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Ashish Shelar, MP Ashok Chauhan, Minister Girish Mahajan and other leaders are expected to attend the meeting to be presided over by BJP chief J P Nadda.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh are also expected to be present at this meeting, according to sources.

First Published: Jun 18 2024 | 2:53 PM IST

