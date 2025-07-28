Lok Sabha adjourned till 1 pm amid Opposition protests on Bihar's SIR

The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 1 pm on Monday amid opposition protests on revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, delaying the start of the discussion on Operation Sindoor.
Opposition members were in the well of the Lok Sabha, raising slogans on the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, when the House reconvened at noon for the discussion on Operation Sindoor.
"There is something called commitment. Leaders of all parties had sought a discussion on Operation Sindoor and now you are in the well of the House raising other issues," Speaker Om Birla said while addressing opposition members.
"If you want a discussion on Operation Sindoor, you will have to go back to your seats. You can't demand a discussion on any issue from the Well of the House. The House runs as per rules of procedure," Birla said.
Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and Nitin Gadkari among others were present in the House at the time.
Defence Minister Singh is scheduled to initiate the special discussion on India's strong, successful and decisive Operation Sindoor in response to the terror attack in Pahalgam.
As the opposition was unrelenting, Birla adjourned the proceedings till 1 pm.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app