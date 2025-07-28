Lok Sabha adjourned till 1 pm amid Opposition protests on Bihar's SIR

The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 1 pm on Monday amid opposition protests on revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, delaying the start of the discussion on Operation Sindoor.

Opposition members were in the well of the Lok Sabha, raising slogans on the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, when the House reconvened at noon for the discussion on Operation Sindoor.

"There is something called commitment. Leaders of all parties had sought a discussion on Operation Sindoor and now you are in the well of the House raising other issues," Speaker Om Birla said while addressing opposition members.