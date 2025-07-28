BJP calls upon NDA MPs for show of strength during ongoing monsoon session

In a move to show strength amid the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called upon all the MPs of alliance parties that remain part of the larger National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The BJP requested that all NDA MPs be present at the Makar Dwar of the Parliament today at 10:00 AM.

Lok Sabha is set to hold a special discussion on 'Operation Sindoor', India's military response to the Pahalgam terror attack, on Monday.

A fiery debate on the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor is expected to unfold in Parliament, between top leaders from the ruling alliance and the Opposition.

ALSO READ: Lok Sabha to hold special discussion on 'Operation Sindoor' today Lok Sabha List of Business for Monday states, "Special Discussion on India's strong, successful and decisive 'Operation Sindoor' in response to terrorist attack in Pahalgam". Twenty-six civilians were killed in the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, after which India retaliated through precision strikes under Operation Sindoor, targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). Even since the monsoon session began on July 21, the Parliament has witnessed constant adjourments amid uproar over the demands of the opposition to push for a debate on issues of public importance, including the ghastly Pahalgam terror attack and the ongoing SIR exercise being carried out by the Election Commission in Bihar ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

The opposition has also demanded that PM Modi respond to the repeated claims made by US President Donald Trump of initiating a "ceasefire" between India and Pakistan following Operation Sindoor. The first week of the Monsoon session of Parliament was marked by major disruptions, including the surprise resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar as Vice President. ALSO READ: Parliament set for heated debate on Pahalgam attack, Operation Sindoor Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju stated that the debate on Operation Sindoor will be held for 16 hours in the Lok Sabha on July 28 and for 16 hours in the Rajya Sabha on July 29.