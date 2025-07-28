Home / Politics / Discuss Operation Sindoor by rising above partisan politics: Mayawati

Discuss Operation Sindoor by rising above partisan politics: Mayawati

The first week of disruption in Parliament's Monsoon Session is set to give way to a fiery debate on the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor from Monday

Mayawati
The BJP-led ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and opposition parties are expected to field their top guns during the discussion in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha | (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 9:39 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati said the discussion on Operation Sindoor, starting in Parliament on Monday, should be approached by both the ruling alliance and the opposition by "rising above partisan politics".

The first week of disruption in Parliament's Monsoon Session is set to give way to a fiery debate on the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor from Monday as the ruling alliance and the opposition prepare to lock horns over the two issues steeped in national security and foreign policy imperatives.

The BJP-led ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and opposition parties are expected to field their top guns during the discussion in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. 

"The discussion on 'Operation Sindoor' starting in Parliament today should be approached by both the ruling party and the opposition by rising above partisan politics," Mayawati posted on X in Hindi.

"Going forward, the government and the opposition should work together under a solid strategy to ensure that no woman's sindoor is wiped away and no mother has to lose her son; this is also the demand of the time," the BSP chief added in the same post.

Sources said on Sunday that Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar would be speaking on the issues amid indications that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may make an intervention to convey his government's "robust" stand against terrorism.

Leaders of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, respectively, may lead the charge against the government along with Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav, besides a host of other members.

According to the listed agenda of the Lok Sabha, the House will have a "special discussion on India's strong, successful and decisive Operation Sindoor in response to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

BJP calls upon NDA MPs for show of strength during ongoing monsoon session

Premium

Nitish govt bets on youth commission, women's quota to tackle migration

Premium

6.5 mn Bihar voters marked for deletion; Oppn claims 20 mn are at risk

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav slams BJP over power crisis in Uttar Pradesh

Centre refutes Congress's allegations on organic cotton in Madhya Pradesh

Topics :MayawatiOperation SindoorPahalgam attackMonsoon session

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 9:39 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story