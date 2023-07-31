Home / Politics / Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm after protests by Oppn over Manipur issue

Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm after protests by Oppn over Manipur issue

With the opposition MPs ignoring his pleas, the speaker adjourned the House till 2 pm after about 15 minutes of business

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2023 | 11:50 AM IST
The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm following protests by the opposition which has been demanding a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament on the Manipur issue.

When the House met at 11 am, Speaker Om Birla announced that a Parliamentary delegation from Malawi is visiting India and they were watching the proceedings of the House. He welcomed the foreign delegation and wished their pleasant stay in the country.

As he completed his speech, the opposition members were on their feet demanding a statement from the prime minister on Manipur.

Soon they came to the well of the House showing placards and shouting slogans against the government. The speaker initially ignored their protests and continued the Question Hour, which was the scheduled business.

Two questions related to the Ministries of Education and Finance were taken up for discussion amidst sloganeering and protests. As the protests continued, the speaker appealed to the opposition members to go back to their seats and take part in the proceedings.

With the opposition MPs ignoring his pleas, the speaker adjourned the House till 2 pm after about 15 minutes of business.

Topics :ManipurLok SabhaParliamentPolitics

First Published: Jul 31 2023 | 11:50 AM IST

