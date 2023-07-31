Home / Politics / People determined to replace BRS govt with BJP in Telangana: Kishan Reddy

People determined to replace BRS govt with BJP in Telangana: Kishan Reddy

Addressing a press conference here, Reddy further said all these parties are family-parties and they work towards the welfare of their respective families

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2023 | 11:40 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The ruling BRS in Telangana, Congress and AIMIM work for their respective families and people are looking towards the BJP to replace the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao-led government in the upcoming Assembly polls, Union Minister and Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy said on Monday.

Addressing a press conference here, Reddy further said all these parties are family-parties and they work towards the welfare of their respective families.

"BRS, Congress and MIM parties work for their respective families. BRS works for the Kalvakuntla family while the Congress party works for Sonia Gandhi's family. Both these parties are corrupt," he said.

The BRS and Congress have a history of fighting elections in an alliance while AIMIM also joined them on different occasions directly or indirectly, Kishan Reddy said.

"We know how the Congress party looted lakhs of crores of public money. BRS is also looting this Telangana state," he alleged.

People are looking towards the BJP in order to replace the BRS in Telangana. BJP will continue its fight in Telangana to be victorious in the next Assembly elections, he further said.

He hit out at the state government saying the people are in a dire situation due to recent heavy rains and relief measures have not even reached the people even now.

Reddy further said several leaders and cadres of the BJP are at the ground level in various places across the state to lend a helping hand to the needy in rain-affected areas.

Meanwhile, some leaders including former MLAs joined BJP in the presence of Kishan Reddy here.

Also Read

Telangana needs to be wary of people nurturing dynastic rule, graft: PM

Delhi excise scam: SC to hear K Kavitha's plea on ED summons on March 24

Liquor policy case: SC offers no relief to Kavitha against ED summons

BRS gets office in Delhi; Cong says 'it won't succeed in national politics'

Delhi services ordinance row: Kejriwal to meet Telangana CM on Saturday

Govt insulting parl by not discussing no-trust motion in LS: Congress

Opposition MPs brief INDIA bloc parties on Manipur situation in Delhi

If all 3 MVA partners decide, there can be change in state: Sharad Pawar

'If BJP surveys mosques, people will search for monasteries in temples'

Double-engine govt in Manipur not doing anything to stop violence: Baghel

Topics :TelanganaBJPPolitics

First Published: Jul 31 2023 | 11:40 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Walmart buys Tiger Global's stake in e-com giant Flipkart for $1.4 billion

Foxconn to sign Rs 1,600 crore components plant deal with Tamil Nadu

Politics

Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm after protests by Oppn over Manipur issue

PM Modi to launch development projects during Pune visit on August 1

Technology

Apple iPhone 15 series may bring thinner bezels, USB-C, camera improvements

Google Ads introduces auto-generated advertisement tool using generative AI

Economy News

India to become middle-income country with GDP of $6 trn by 2030: Report

PMJDY account to touch 500-million mark; about 55% beneficiaries are women

Next Story