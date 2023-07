People determined to replace BRS govt with BJP in Telangana: Kishan Reddy

The ruling BRS in Telangana, Congress and AIMIM work for their respective families and people are looking towards the BJP to replace the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao-led government in the upcoming Assembly polls, Union Minister and Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy said on Monday.

Addressing a press conference here, Reddy further said all these parties are family-parties and they work towards the welfare of their respective families.

"BRS, Congress and MIM parties work for their respective families. BRS works for the Kalvakuntla family while the Congress party works for Sonia Gandhi's family. Both these parties are corrupt," he said.

The BRS and Congress have a history of fighting elections in an alliance while AIMIM also joined them on different occasions directly or indirectly, Kishan Reddy said.

"We know how the Congress party looted lakhs of crores of public money. BRS is also looting this Telangana state," he alleged.

People are looking towards the BJP in order to replace the BRS in Telangana. BJP will continue its fight in Telangana to be victorious in the next Assembly elections, he further said.

He hit out at the state government saying the people are in a dire situation due to recent heavy rains and relief measures have not even reached the people even now.

Reddy further said several leaders and cadres of the BJP are at the ground level in various places across the state to lend a helping hand to the needy in rain-affected areas.

Meanwhile, some leaders including former MLAs joined BJP in the presence of Kishan Reddy here.