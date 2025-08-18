Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid noisy protests by Oppn on SIR in Bihar

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 PM on Monday following vociferous protests by opposition parties demanding a discussion on the voter roll revision in Bihar and other issues.

Opposition members trooped in the Well raising slogans 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod' (vote thief, vacate the chair) as soon as the House re-convened at noon.

BJP member Sandhya Ray, who was in the chair, allowed laying of parliamentary papers and introduction of the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill and the Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill.

A resolution to refer the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill to a select committee was also adopted by the Lok Sabha amid the din.

As the protests continued, the chair adjourned the proceedings till 2 PM. Earlier, when the House met at 11 am, opposition MPs, including those from the Congress, were on their feet, raising slogans and showing placards with their demand for discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar. Initially, Speaker Om Birla tried to continue the business of the House -- Question Hour -- by allowing members to ask six questions related to several union ministries and departments amidst the din. After about 15 minutes of proceedings, the Speaker asked the protesting members to go back to their seats and warned that if they try to damage government properties, he would be forced to take strong action against them.