NDA announces CP Radhakrishnan as candidate for Vice Presidential election

The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has announced Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan as its Vice Presidential candidate.

Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned from his post, citing health reasons and the need to follow medical advice, on July 21. The resignation was addressed to the President of India.

“To prioritise healthcare and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as the Vice President of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the Constitution,” Dhankhar wrote in his letter to the President.

C P Radhakrishnan, born on October 20, 1957, in Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu, is currently serving as the 24th Governor of Maharashtra. He assumed office on July 31, 2024, after previously serving as the Governor of Jharkhand from February 2023 to July 2024. In 2024, he also held additional charges as the Governor of Telangana and the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry.