Home / Politics / Rahul Gandhi's reinstatement victory of democracy: Maharashtra Cong leaders

Rahul Gandhi's reinstatement victory of democracy: Maharashtra Cong leaders

Senior Maharashtra Congress leaders Vijay Wadettiwar and Ashok Chavan on Monday hailed the reinstatement of Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha membership as the victory of democracy

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Gandhi was accorded a warm welcome by the Congress and other opposition MPs on his arrival in Parliament.

3 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2023 | 5:04 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Senior Maharashtra Congress leaders Vijay Wadettiwar and Ashok Chavan on Monday hailed the reinstatement of Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha membership as the victory of democracy and said this has strengthened the opposition bloc INDIA.

Shiv Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha member Arvind Sawant also welcomed Gandhi's return to the Lower House of Parliament.

The Lok Sabha membership of Gandhi was restored on Monday, days after the Supreme Court stayed his conviction by a Gujarat court in a defamation case.

Gandhi was accorded a warm welcome by the Congress and other opposition MPs on his arrival in Parliament.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat issued a notification announcing that his disqualification has been revoked and his membership restored.

The Union government was worried that Rahul Gandhi would expose its bad practices. Gandhi will continue to raise his voice in the Lok Sabha in the interest of the common man, Wadettiwar, who is the leader of opposition in the Maharashtra assembly, told reporters.

He said Gandhi raised issues pertaining to the Rafale jets (deal) and Adani group in the Lok Sabha.

Gandhi always criticised "wrong decisions" of the Union government. He will continue to do so, he said.

"His return to the Lok Sabha has strengthened the opposition bloc INDIA, Wadettiwar said.

Ashok Chavan in a tweet said the entire country was waiting for this decision and termed it as the "victory of justice and democracy".

"This is not only a happy moment for Congress workers, but also for those who are supporters of democracy in this country," the former state chief minister said.

Rahul Gandhi fought for the nation's issues by coming out on road. Now his right to raise these issues in the Lok Sabha is restored, Chavan tweeted.

Talking to reporters, Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant said, The country's freedom is in danger. We welcome Gandhi's return to the Lok Sabha. The Supreme Court's decision is a tight slap on the face against the conspiracy of the government.

The Gujarat High Court should be asked what happened to those behind the collapse of the bridge in (Morbi) in Gujarat (last year), before the state elections. Many people died, but we still do not know who was convicted in that case, he said.

Gandhi was disqualified as a Lok Sabha member on March 24, with effect from March 23 after a Gujarat court convicted him in a defamation case and sentenced him to two years in jail.

A punishment for two years and above automatically disqualifies a lawmaker.

The Supreme Court last Friday stayed Gandhi's conviction, paving the way for restoration of his Lok Sabha membership.

Gandhi represents Wayanad (in Kerala) in the Lower House.

Also Read

Shiv Sena (UBT) to host 3rd meet of Oppn bloc 'INDIA' on Aug 31-Sep 1: Raut

Maharashtra leader Balasaheb Thorat resigns as Cong legislature party chief

Shiv Sena feud to find echo in Budget session of Maharashtra legislature

Kharge, Rahul Gandhi speak with NCP chief Sharad Pawar, extend support

When Shinde was MVA minister he did not remember morality: Supriya Sule

Madhya Pradesh: Eye on polls, BJP, Congress woo voters with poll promises

Voice representing people will be heard again: Priyanka on Rahul in LS

Chhattisgarh was free from economic slowdown during pandemic: CM Baghel

Telangana govt employees will earn more than central govt employees: KCR

No other strong leader like PM Modi at national level: Ajit Pawar

Topics :Rahul GandhiMaharashtra government

First Published: Aug 07 2023 | 5:04 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Max Healthcare Q1FY24 results: PAT up 27% to Rs 291 cr, revenue jumps 17%

India Cements posts wider Q1 adjusted loss as raw material costs weigh

India News

Himachal govt to provide 50% subsidy on tea-plucking machines, equipment

I-T dept to hire 50 young law, accountancy graduates for better litigation

Technology News

Flipkart's Big Saving Days Sale: Huge discounts on smartphones, laptops

Airtel launches Xstream AirFiber fixed wireless access device: Details here

Economy News

A veg thali cost 34% more in July than June, thanks to tomatoes: CRISIL

India's rice export ban now sparks concern that sugar might be next

Next Story