Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to represent India at Rahman's PM oath ceremony

3 min read Last Updated : Feb 15 2026 | 11:23 PM IST
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Sunday said Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will represent India at the swearing-in of Bangladesh’s newly elected government led by Tarique Rahman (pictured) in Dhaka on Tuesday.
Dhaka has invited leaders of 13 countries, including India, China, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Malaysia, Brunei, Sri Lanka, Nepal, the Maldives and Bhutan, according to Prothom Alo, a leading Bangladesh newspaper.
Sources in New Delhi said India is hopeful of improved ties under Rahman-led Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) government, and the two countries would work to overcome strains in relations since August 2024. Sources said New Delhi is keen to reset ties with Dhaka but will proceed cautiously, given the BNP’s domestic political compulsions and the stronger presence of Jamaat-e-Islami in the Jatiya Sangsad (parliament).
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not travel to Dhaka as French President Emmanuel Macron is scheduled to arrive in Mumbai on Monday evening.
On Friday, Modi was the first world leader to call Rahman to congratulate him on the BNP’s electoral victory and reiterated India’s commitment to the peace, progress and prosperity of both countries. The MEA on Sunday said Birla’s participation at the oath taking ceremony “underscores the deep and enduring friendship between the peoples of India and Bangladesh, reaffirming India's steadfast commitment to the democratic values that bind our two nations”. “As neighbours united by a shared history, culture, and mutual respect, India welcomes Bangladesh's transition to an elected government under the leadership of Tarique Rahman, whose vision and values have received an overwhelming mandate of the people,” the MEA said.
Humayun Kabir, advisor to Rahman, said that India and Bangladesh should work for “mutual benefit” and added that onus lies on India to recognise the changed political reality in Dhaka.
Barring Pakistan and Bangladesh since August 2024, India’s relations with neighbours have improved in recent months under its ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy and the principle of non-reciprocity for smaller partners.
There have been visits to India by key ministers, or by top Indian leadership, over the past 12 months to Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Afghanistan, the Maldives, Mauritius, and Seychelles. Relations with China are also on an even keel.
Lending a helping hand
India’s assistance to smaller neighbours
Seychelles: $175 million special economic package announced on February 9 during President Patrick Herminie’s visit
Mauritius: $680 million economic package pledged in September 2025 when PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam to India; FY27 aid reduced to ₹550 crore from ₹824 crore
Sri Lanka: $450 million reconstruction package after Cyclone Ditwah; FY27 aid raised to ₹400 crore (BE) from ₹300 crore (RE)
Bhutan: ₹4,000 crore commitment for the energy sector during PM Modi’s visit to the country in November; FY27 aid increased to ₹2,288.56 crore (BE) from ₹1,950 crore (RE)
Afghanistan: FY27 aid raised to ₹150 crore (BE) from ₹100 crore (RE)
The Maldives: Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu was on a state visit to India in October 2024, and PM Modi visited Male in July 2025 when $565 million line of credit announced; FY27 aid reduced to ₹550 crore (BE) from ₹625 crore (RE)
Bangladesh: FY27 aid raised to ₹60 crore (BE) from ₹34.38 crore (RE)
Nepal: FY27 aid reduced to ₹800 crore (BE) from ₹830 crore (RE)
Myanmar: FY27 aid increased to ₹300 crore from ₹200 crore