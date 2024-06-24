Home / Politics / LS Speaker election: BJP begins consultations, Oppn too weighs options

LS Speaker election: BJP begins consultations, Oppn too weighs options

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which enjoys a clear majority in the Lok Sabha, gave little indication about its choice as it weighs its options

New Parliament, 18th lok sabha, rajya sabha
Several opposition leaders said they will take a call on whether their alliance will name its candidate for the Speaker's post. (File Photo)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2024 | 8:23 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The BJP has begun consultations with its allies on the ruling NDA's candidate for the Lok Sabha Speaker's post while the opposition INDIA bloc is considering its options and may force a contest to score political points, sources said on Monday, a day before the filing of nomination for the key position.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which enjoys a clear majority in the Lok Sabha, gave little indication about its choice as it weighs its options and looks to deny the opposition any opportunity to mount a political attack.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and Union minister K Rammohan Naidu told reporters that the alliance's leaders, including his party's president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, will take a decision on the matter, adding that no final decision has been conveyed to them yet.

A leader of another BJP ally said on the condition of anonymity that the BJP leadership has held consultations with him. He declined to discuss the details.

With the theme of continuity marking much of its choices since it returned to power for a third term, there is a view in a section of NDA leaders that Om Birla, who was the Speaker in the previous Lok Sabha, may be nominated again. However, there was no official word on such a prospect.

Several opposition leaders said they will take a call on whether their alliance will name its candidate for the Speaker's post and force a contest depending on the NDA's stand.

Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) MP NK Premchandran said the opposition may contest for the Speaker post if the government does not make any effort to build consensus on the candidate.

On a day when the opposition leaders refused to be a part of the panel to assist the pro-tem speaker, the RSP MP, a part of the INDIA bloc, said the practice is that the government holds discussions with parties to build consensus on the candidate for the Speaker's post.

The opposition stayed away from the panel after seven-term MP Bhartruhari Mahtab from the BJP was made the pro-tem speaker, skipping K Suresh of the Congress who is serving his eighth term in the Lower House.

"We will likely decide after we are told about the NDA's nominee," a leader said, adding that the opposition may name an MP from a socially weaker community depending on who is in the fray from the ruling camp.

The NDA has 293 MPs while the opposition INDIA bloc has 234 MPs in the 543-member Lok Sabha. A few independent MPs have announced their support to the Congress but the ruling alliance has a clear majority in the House.

Also Read

Lok Sabha to get LoP after 10 yrs, Oppn hopes deputy speaker gets elected

INDIA bloc will try to support TDP if it contests LS speaker's post: Raut

Lok Sabha election results 2024: What happens next after the poll results?

Which parties are part of the NDA and the seats they won in 2024 elections

Modi's allies want funds, cabinet positions as NDA gears to form new govt

Unusual for HC to reserve verdict: SC during Kejriwal's bail hearing

Bail order perverse, Kejriwal neck deep in money laundering: ED tells HC

Former MP Prajwal Revanna remanded in judicial custody for 14 days

BJP chief, Union minister JP Nadda named Leader of House in Rajya Sabha

Kerala Assembly passes resolution to change state's name to 'Keralam'

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Lok SabhaLok Sabha SpeakerNational Democratic AllianceTDP

First Published: Jun 24 2024 | 8:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story