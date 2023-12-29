Home / Politics / Maha CM Eknath Shinde announces 'Shivsankalp Abhiyaan' for Lok Sabha polls

Maha CM Eknath Shinde announces 'Shivsankalp Abhiyaan' for Lok Sabha polls

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has set the Shiv Sena's Lok Sabha campaign rolling by announcing that he would tour all 48 constituencies in the state as part of the Shivsankalp Abhiyaan'

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (Photo: ANI)
Press Trust of India Mumbai

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2023 | 9:48 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has set the Shiv Sena's Lok Sabha campaign rolling by announcing that he would tour all 48 constituencies in the state as part of the Shivsankalp Abhiyaan'.

Addressing party workers through video conferencing on Thursday, Shinde asked them to prepare for the Lok Sabha polls, which will be held in the first half of 2024.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

He directed them to campaign for candidates of the ruling alliance or Mahayuti', which also includes the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party.

The Shivsankalp Abhiyaan will start from January 6 from Yavatmal-Washim constituency. Over the next month, Shinde will visit 15 more constituencies covering different regions of the state, the CM's party said.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, out of the 48 seats in Maharashtra, the BJP secured 23 seats, followed by the undivided Shiv Sena with 18 seats and the NCP with 4 seats. The Congress and AIMIM each won one, while another went to an independent candidate.

Also Read

Waiting to see how BJP handles its new 'riff-raffs': Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, accompanied by his family meet PM Modi

Politics overshadows governance as Shinde govt completes year in office

Shinde-led Sena had urged BJP to not give finance dept to Ajit Pawar: Raut

Drive to trace Kunbi records of Marathas to be implemented across state: CM

Congress puts up bar codes for crowdfunding in Nagpur's mega rally

Rahul Gandhi, Kharge identify unemployment, inflation as key problems

Former Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu joins ruling YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh

Congress will undertake caste census after coming to power at Centre: Rahul

N Korea's Kim vows to bolster war readiness to repel US-led confrontations

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Maharashtra AssemblyMaharashtra governmentLok SabhaBJP

First Published: Dec 29 2023 | 9:48 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story