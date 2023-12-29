Maha CM Eknath Shinde announces 'Shivsankalp Abhiyaan' for Lok Sabha polls

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has set the Shiv Sena's Lok Sabha campaign rolling by announcing that he would tour all 48 constituencies in the state as part of the Shivsankalp Abhiyaan'.

Addressing party workers through video conferencing on Thursday, Shinde asked them to prepare for the Lok Sabha polls, which will be held in the first half of 2024.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

He directed them to campaign for candidates of the ruling alliance or Mahayuti', which also includes the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party.

The Shivsankalp Abhiyaan will start from January 6 from Yavatmal-Washim constituency. Over the next month, Shinde will visit 15 more constituencies covering different regions of the state, the CM's party said.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, out of the 48 seats in Maharashtra, the BJP secured 23 seats, followed by the undivided Shiv Sena with 18 seats and the NCP with 4 seats. The Congress and AIMIM each won one, while another went to an independent candidate.