Congress will undertake caste census after coming to power at Centre: Rahul

Addressing a huge rally in Maharashtra's Nagpur on the occasion of the Congress' 139th foundation day, Rahul said unemployment in the country has reached its highest point in the last 40 years

Press Trust of India

Dec 28 2023
The Congress will undertake caste census after coming to power at the Centre, said party leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday.

Addressing a huge rally in Maharashtra's Nagpur on the occasion of the Congress' 139th foundation day, he said unemployment in the country has reached its highest point in the last 40 years.

He said his party will undertake caste census after returning to power at the Centre.

Speaking at the event, named 'Hain Tayyar Hum', where the Congress kickstarted its campaign for next year's Lok Sabha elections, Gandhi said there is a battle of two ideologies in the country.

Vice chancellors are being appointed not on the basis of merit but because they belong to a particular organisation, he said.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and many top party leaders from Maharashtra and other states took part in the event, while its former president Sonia Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi did not attend the rally.

In a post on X, Kharge said, "The objective of the Indian National Congress is public welfare and progress of the people of India."

The Congress believes in an India that is based on parliamentary democracy, where there is equality and opportunities for all without any discrimination, and where political, economic and social rights enshrined in the Constitution are followed, he said.

"We are proud that for the last 138 years we have been struggling with full honesty to build such an India. My heartiest greetings to every Indian on the occasion of Congress' foundation day," he said.

"The Congress represents the will of the people. It is synonymous with struggle, compassion, freedom, justice and equality. On the solemn occasion of Congress foundation day, we reaffirm our unwavering commitment to protect the Constitution of India and uphold the values of democracy," he said in another post on X.

Rahul Gandhi Congress Caste politics Centre mallikarjun kharge

Dec 28 2023

