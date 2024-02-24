Maha govt using tricks, conspiracies to undermine Maratha stir: Jarange

Maratha activist Manoj Jarange on Saturday accused the Maharashtra government of using tricks and conspiracies to undermine their ongoing agitation for reservation for the community in government jobs and education.

Addressing the media at his Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district, Jarange said he would disclose his next course of action on Sunday and asked people from the community to gather there.

He alleged that the government was deploying tricks and conspiracies the scuttle their efforts for quota and questioned the delay in converting the notification on blood relatives' of Kunbi Marathas into a law.

Jaranage also accused the police of registering cases against Maratha protesters at the behest of the state home minister (Devendra Fadnavis).

The activist urged Maratha community members to hold rasta roko (road blockade) from 11 am to 1 pm at their respective places on Saturday, revising his earlier call to hold such demonstrations in morning or evening hours.

The Maharashtra legislature during a one-day special session on Tuesday unanimously passed a bill providing 10 per cent reservation for the Marathas in education and government jobs under a separate category, but Jarange has been firm on his demand for quota for the community under the OBC head.