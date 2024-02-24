Home / Politics / Maha govt using tricks, conspiracies to undermine Maratha stir: Jarange

Maha govt using tricks, conspiracies to undermine Maratha stir: Jarange

Jaranage also accused the police of registering cases against Maratha protesters at the behest of the state home minister (Devendra Fadnavis)

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange (Photo: Twitter)
Press Trust of India Jalna

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 24 2024 | 2:01 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Maratha activist Manoj Jarange on Saturday accused the Maharashtra government of using tricks and conspiracies to undermine their ongoing agitation for reservation for the community in government jobs and education.

Addressing the media at his Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district, Jarange said he would disclose his next course of action on Sunday and asked people from the community to gather there.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

He alleged that the government was deploying tricks and conspiracies the scuttle their efforts for quota and questioned the delay in converting the notification on blood relatives' of Kunbi Marathas into a law.

Jaranage also accused the police of registering cases against Maratha protesters at the behest of the state home minister (Devendra Fadnavis).

The activist urged Maratha community members to hold rasta roko (road blockade) from 11 am to 1 pm at their respective places on Saturday, revising his earlier call to hold such demonstrations in morning or evening hours.

The Maharashtra legislature during a one-day special session on Tuesday unanimously passed a bill providing 10 per cent reservation for the Marathas in education and government jobs under a separate category, but Jarange has been firm on his demand for quota for the community under the OBC head.

Also Read

Prepare flawless survey report on Maratha community for quota: Maha CM

Maratha quota stir has reached 'decisive stage': Activist Jarange at rally

Maratha quota stir: Protest peacefully, says Maharashtra deputy CM Fadnavis

Not satisfied with CM Shinde's decision on Maratha quota demand: Bhujbal

Maratha quota stir: Situation under control in Beed, 49 people arrested

Lok Sabha polls: Nadda chairs meet with election in-charges of all states

Lok Sabha elections: AAP to contest 4 seats in Delhi, Congress 3

Modi's 'mismanagement' has set economic transformation back by 20 yrs: Cong

Water woes: Supriya Sule, Rajesh Tope attend meet chaired by dy CM Pawar

AAP-Cong alliance in different states likely be officially announced today

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Maharashtra governmentMaratha stirMaratha communityMaratha quota

First Published: Feb 24 2024 | 2:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story