Home / Politics / Mamata asks officials to ensure no harassment during voter roll revision

Banerjee said the alleged "persecution" of Bengali-speaking migrants in various states is a "deliberate" and "politically motivated" act

Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal
Mamata Banerjee on Monday directed officials to ensure that people are not harassed in the name of electoral roll revision.
Press Trust of India Bolpur
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 1:42 PM IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday directed officials to ensure that people are not harassed in the name of electoral roll revision, even as she accused the BJP of targeting not just religious minorities, but also the poor and other backward classes (OBCs).

Chairing an administrative review meeting at Bolpur in Birbhum district, Banerjee announced that a dedicated scheme will be launched to assist the alleged persecuted Bengali migrants who have returned from other states amidst rising cases of harassment.

"The scheme must include provisions to help them return safely, issue ration and job cards, and provide temporary shelters to those without a place to stay," the chief minister said.

Banerjee said the alleged "persecution" of Bengali-speaking migrants in various states is a "deliberate" and "politically motivated" act.

"Not just religious minorities, the poor and OBCs are being targeted by them (the BJP). We must stand beside all persecuted Bengali migrants," she asserted.

She instructed police and administrative officials to play an active role in implementing the 'Amar Para, Amar Samadhan' (Our Neighbourhood, Our Solution) scheme aimed at resolving local civic and security issues.

The chief minister's remarks come amidst a politically charged atmosphere in the state following reports of alleged harassment of Bengali migrants in states like Gujarat, Haryana, Rajasthan, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra, which have triggered widespread concern among families back home.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Mamata BanerjeeElection Commission of IndiaElections

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 1:42 PM IST

