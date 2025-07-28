RS adjourned till 2 pm amid Opposition's protests on various issues

The Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned twice on Monday as Opposition protests over various issues, including electoral rolls revision in Bihar, continued to rock the House.
As soon as the House reassembled for the Question Hour at 12 noon, various Opposition MPs were on their feet and Sushmita Dev (TMC) trooped into the Well, and sought to raise various issues. As the din continued, the proceedings were adjourned again till 2 pm.
During the morning session (Zero Hour), Deputy Chairman Harivansh said he has received 26 notices under Rule 267 demanding discussion on various issues including Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and alleged discrimination against Bengali migrant workers in other states.
He declined all the adjournment notices, and called Sudha Murty (nominated member) to make her Zero Hour mention.
However, Opposition members, including from TMC and Congress were on their feet protesting the Chair's decision.
They were raising slogans like 'Vote Ki Chori Band Karo' (stop stealing votes), and the Chair adjourned the proceedings till 12 noon.
