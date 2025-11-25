Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday tore into the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, warning that if the names of voters get deleted, the Central government would also get deleted. West Bengal Chief Minister (CM)on Tuesday tore into the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, warning that if the names of voters get deleted, the Central government would also get deleted.

"PM Modi got voted in 2024 according to this voter list. If you get the names deleted, the Central Govt will also get deleted," the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief said.

Speaking at a rally in Bongaon, Banerjee accused them of rushing the exercise ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls, claiming that the draft rolls would reflect “the disastrous situation created by the EC and the BJP”.

She further accused the poll body of acting on “instructions from Delhi” and alleged that it had effectively turned into “a BJP Commission”. ALSO READ: West Bengal SIR: Mamata Banerjee writes to EC, seeks immediate intervention What did Mamata say about the ‘Bangladeshi’ allegation? “Just because someone speaks Bengali, how are they Bangladeshi? I love Bangladesh because our language is the same. Had I not been born in Birbhum, they would have called me Bangladeshi, too,” Banerjee said. The CM also questioned the rationale behind conducting SIR in BJP-ruled states if the goal was to remove “illegal Bangladeshis”.

“Does that mean you accept there are ‘ghuspaithiyas' in the double-engine-ruled states?” Banerjee said. Banerjee said she would have supported the revision if it had been conducted over a period of “two or three years”. “Why is it being rushed coercively within two months?” she asked. She further stated that no legitimate voter would be removed from the rolls. “I have come here to assure you, not to ask for votes. We will fight till the end. No genuine voter will be removed,” she added. ALSO READ: Mamata writes to CEC, alleges SIR is 'unplanned, coercive and dangerous'

What will EC discuss with TMC? This comes as the EC has called TMC leaders for a meeting on Friday, after the party sought time with the poll panel to discuss the revision of electoral rolls. On Monday, Banerjee also wrote to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, seeking his “urgent intervention” on two recent developments. She flagged the state chief electoral officer’s directive advising district election officers against deploying contractual data-entry operators and Bangla Sahayata Kendra staff for SIR or any other election-related tasks. She also raised concerns over an EC's proposal to establish polling stations inside private residential complexes.