Home / Politics / Ambedkar, Constitution subjected to 'ferocious assault' by RSS: Congress

Ambedkar, Constitution subjected to 'ferocious assault' by RSS: Congress

Jairam Ramesh also recalled that in his closing speech before moving the resolution, Ambedkar had hailed the role of the Congress in drafting the Constitution

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam
Today, exactly 76 years ago, Dr. Ambedkar moved the resolution in the Constituent Assembly for the formal adoption of the Draft Constitution of India: Jairam Ramesh | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 1:20 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Congress on Tuesday recalled that BR Ambedkar had moved the resolution in the Constituent Assembly 76 years ago for the formal adoption of the draft Constitution and claimed that Ambedkar as well as the Constitution were then subject to a "ferocious assault" by the RSS which has continued since.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh also recalled that in his closing speech before moving the resolution, Ambedkar had hailed the role of the Congress in drafting the Constitution.

Today, exactly 76 years ago, Dr. Ambedkar moved the resolution in the Constituent Assembly for the formal adoption of the Draft Constitution of India, he said.

"Ambedkar's closing speech on that occasion is undoubtedly one of the greatest ever made by anybody anywhere in the 20th century," Ramesh said on X.

"During the initial part of his speech, Dr. Ambedkar had said this: 'The task of the Drafting Committee would have been a very difficult one if this Constituent Assembly had been merely a motley crowd, a tessellated pavement without cement, a black stone here and a white stone there in which each member or each group was a law unto itself. There would have been nothing but chaos. This possibility of chaos was reduced to nil by the presence of the Congress Party inside the Assembly which brought into its proceedings a sense of order and discipline.

"It is because of the discipline of the Congress Party that the Drafting Committee was able to pilot the Constitution in the Assembly in the sure knowledge as to the fate of each article and each amendment. The Congress Party is, therefore, entitled to all the credit for the smooth sailing of the Draft Constitution in the Assembly'," Ramesh said.

"Dr. Ambedkar and the Constitution that was to be formally adopted a day later were then subject to a ferocious assault by the RSS, an assault that has continued since," the Congress leader claimed.

Since 2015, Constitution Day, or Samvidhan Diwas, has been celebrated on November 26 to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SC seeks replies on plea against ₹2,000 cash donations to political parties

I owe no debt despite allegations: Ajit Pawar on 'vote for funds' remark

Oppn making noise over SIR because they have something to hide: UP Dy CM

Congress takes swipe at PM Modi over rupee's 'free fall' against dollar

Premium

Winter Session of Parliament set for Dec 1-19 with a total of 15 sittings

Topics :AmbedkarB R AmbedkarConstitutionIndian constitutionJairam RameshIndian National CongressRSS

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 1:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story