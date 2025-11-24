Oppn making noise over SIR because they have something to hide: UP Dy CM

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Monday targeted opposition parties, alleging that those creating a furore over Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise "have something to hide".

Maurya, who served as co-incharge for the BJP in the recent Bihar Assembly elections, said in a post on his official X handle, "The parties making noise over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists have 'something to hide'. Bihar has proved that their position is weak." The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance swept the Bihar Assembly polls with a two-thirds majority, pushing the INDIA bloc to the margins.

Opposition leaders, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, have been accusing the government and the Election Commission of manipulating the SIR process.