Mamata Banerjee condemns Manipur incident, calls it 'act of barbarism'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday condemned the incident of women being paraded naked in Manipur and described it as an "act of barbarism".

Press Trust of India Kolkata
Photo: ANI Twitter

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2023 | 5:48 PM IST
She also said the country must stand united in condemning such inhumane actions by miscreants and bring justice to the victims.

"Heartbroken and outraged to witness the horrific video from Manipur showing the brutal treatment of two women by a frenzied mob. No words can express the pain and anguish of witnessing the violence inflicted on marginalised women. This act of barbarism is beyond comprehension and humanity.

"We must stand united in condemning such inhumane actions by the miscreants & bring justice to the victims," Banerjee said on Twitter.

Tension mounted in the hills of Manipur after the May 4 video surfaced on Wednesday showing two women from one of the warring communities in the northeastern state being paraded naked by a mob from the other side.

The Manipur Police on Thursday arrested one of the main accused who was seen in the video.

Topics :Mamata BanerjeeWest BengalManipur

First Published: Jul 20 2023 | 5:48 PM IST

