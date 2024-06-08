Mamata discusses party's Lok Sabha strategy with newly elected TMC MPs

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday held a meeting of senior TMC leaders and newly elected MPs on Saturday to discuss the party's strategy in the Lok Sabha.

The meeting started at around 4:30 PM and is still on.

At the onset of the meeting, Banerjee congratulated the victorious candidates, especially the new ones such as Yusuf Pathan, Rachana Banerjee, Mitali Bag, Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia.

The TMC maintained its dominance in the state as Banerjee led her party to a resounding victory by bagging 29 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state, whereas the principal opposition BJP was down to 12 and the Congress to one seat.



Apart from Lok Sabha MPs, Rajya Sabha MPs and district presidents are attending the meeting.

"During the meeting, the role and strategy of the party in the Lok Sabha will be discussed. The party might also decide on who will be the leader of the TMC party in Lok Sabha," a party leader said earlier in the day.

In the last Lok Sabha, 75-year-old TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay was the leader of the party in the lower house of the parliament.

Bandyopadhyay has retained his Kolkata North Lok Sabha seat for the fourth consecutive term.