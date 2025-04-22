'Mamata only worried about her seat': Vijayvargiya on Murshidabad violence

Madhya Pradesh Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya alleged that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee cared only about protecting her seat and not the interests of the people and said that is why the State was witnessing violence like that in Murshidabad district. Further, Vijayvargiya said that the Union Government unlike her was serious about the situation in Bengal.

Speaking to mediapersons here, the Madhya Pradesh Minister said, "She (Mamata Banerjee) is only worried about her seat. She is trying to reduce the number of Hindus wherever she can and giving space to Bangladeshi intruders in the state. She has no affection for the country, and this is why there is violence there....The Union Governmnet is serious about the situation there (West Bengal)..."

The Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has also accused Mamata Banerjee of appeasement politics under the guise of secularism.

Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, Dhami said, "The kind of issues that are happening in Bengal, the whole country is agitated...in the name of secularism, the kind of appeasement politics Mamata Banerjee is doing, reminds us of 1947-48."

He further added, "They seem to have forgotten that today's India is not the India of 1947. Soon, people will throw away Mamata Banerjee."

On Monday, Odisha Police arrested six people linked to the violence in Murshidabad district. The accused were nabbed from their hideout in Jharsuguda.

"Six persons have been arrested from their hideout in Jharsuguda. They were involved in the arson and rioting cases in Jafrabad and Betbona villages in Samserganj, Jangipur Police District in Murshidabad, and had escaped to Odisha after the incident," the official said.

Police are also verifying if the arrested individuals were involved in the double murder case reported in Murshidabad.

The violence began on April 11 in the Muslim-majority Murshidabad district during a protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Act. The protest turned violent, leading to the deaths of two people, injuries to several others, and property damage. The unrest forced thousands to flee their homes.

The protests later spread to other districts, including Malda, South 24 Parganas, and Hooghly, and involved arson, stone-pelting, and road blockades. Following the violence, many families migrated to Jharkhand's Pakur district, while others are staying in relief camps in Malda.